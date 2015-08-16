* Saudi Arabia drops below technical support
* Oil shipper Bahri tumbles as freight rates drop
* Dubai's Arabtec down on third straight quarterly loss
* Qatar's Ezdan, CBQ rise after MSCI boosts weightings
* Depressed sentiment spreads to Egypt
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Aug 16 Equity markets across the Middle
East fell on Sunday as weak oil prices depressed investor
sentiment, though the Doha bourse did better than others after
index compiler MSCI increased Qatar's weighting in its emerging
markets index.
Saudi Arabia's main index dropped 2.5 percent to
8,464 points, its lowest close since late January, falling
through technical support around 8,500 points, where it had
bottomed out in March and April.
A second straight close below that level would trigger a
double top formed by the March and April peaks, indicating that
December's low of 7,226 points could be repeated in the coming
months.
Nearly all stocks were in the red, including blue chips such
as petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries, which
fell 2.1 percent despite nearing the Aug. 23 registration date
for a dividend payout.
Oil shipper Bahri was one of the biggest losers,
tumbling 8.3 percent after benchmark tanker freight rates from
the Gulf to Japan dropped 3 percent on Friday to their
lowest in more than 10 months.
Much of the latest fall in oil prices, which have plunged 30
percent from their May peak, occurred when many Gulf investors
were away on summer holidays, and some investors may be reacting
only now.
But Abdullah Alawi, assistant general manager and head of
research at Aljazira Capital in Riyadh, said the depth of
Sunday's market decline was suprising and, though the sell-off
presented bargain-hunting opportunities, it might continue for
technical reasons.
"Everyone is bracing themselves for a further downward
movement," he said.
Dubai's index lost 1.4 percent and builder Arabtec
, the most traded stock, fell 5.4 percent after
reporting that it had swung to a net loss of 718.3 million
dirhams ($196 million) in the second quarter from a 102.4
million dirham profit in the same period last year. It was
Arabtec's third straight quarterly loss.
Two analysts polled by Reuters had made forecasts of 88.4
million dirhams and 90.6 million dirhams in quarterly profit.
Most other Dubai stocks also fell and heavyweight developer
Emaar Properties was down 1.3 percent.
Abu Dhabi's main index slid 1.3 percent in another
broad sell-off, with Eshraq Properties dropping by 2.7
percent after announcing a more than 90 percent slump in
second-quarter profit to 2.4 million dirhams, citing a decline
in revenue.
QATAR, EGYPT
Qatar's index inched 0.1 percent lower as Ezdan
Holding and Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ)
offset most of the broader market's losses. Ezdan jumped 2.6
percent and CBQ added 0.5 percent after MSCI said it would
increase both stocks' weightings in its emerging markets index
at the end of August.
Egypt's bourse was down 3.2 percent at the close,
hitting a one-month low of 7,626 points as most stocks fell.
Juhayna Food Industries tumbled 7.5 percent after
state media said the stock exchange is poised to freeze trading
in chairman Safwan Thabet's shares in the company because of
alleged links to the banned Muslim Brotherhood.
The company said this would have no effect on its operations
or its standing with the government. Thabet could not be reached
for comment.
The sell-off also hit companies that had reported positive
news, such as property developer Medinet Nasr. The
stock fell 6.1 percent even though the company posted a 13
percent rise in second-quarter profit.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and David Goodman)