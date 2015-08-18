* Saudi Arabia drops as state spending seen moderating
* Healthcare bucks trend on mandatory insurance for visitors
* Dubai falls below chart support
* Qatar suffers less, buoyed by MSCI weighting increase
* Egypt's index drops to 1 1/2-year low
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Aug 18 Major Middle East stock markets
plunged on Tuesday after tumbling Chinese equities put pressure
on global oil and commodity prices.
Chinese stocks fell more than 6 percent on Tuesday as the
yuan weakened against the dollar, raising fears that Beijing may
further devalue its currency. That could decrease China's
consumption and imports.
Saudi Arabia's main stock index fell 2.9 percent to
a seven-month closing low of 8,197 points.
The index fell this week below technical support around
8,500 points, where it had bottomed in March and April. That
triggered a double top formed by the March and April peaks,
which points to December's low of 7,226 points in coming months.
The economics department of local lender Samba Financial
Group said in a report on Tuesday government spending
had supported Saudi economic activity throughout the first half
of this year despite oil's plunge.
"However, the picture has begun to change recently with the
persistence of low oil prices now beginning to have an impact on
government spending, confidence and private activity," it said.
"We expect a weaker trajectory of spending (in fact, a
half-on-half contraction seems likely) as we move through the
rest of 2015 and into 2016."
London-based Capital Economics said in a report the Saudi
economy appeared to be growing at an annual rate of more than 5
percent at the end of the second quarter, buoyed by rising oil
output. But the impending return of Iranian oil to the market
after the lifting of sanctions meant Riyadh was likely to have
little scope to raise oil output further.
Meanwhile, fiscal policy looks set to become less
supportive, so economic growth is set to slow to around 1.5
percent in 2016, below analysts' consensus expectations of 2.5
percent, it argued.
Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries, for
which China is an important market, fell 1.7 percent. Saudi
Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) tumbled 5.8 percent as the
Chinese equities rout depressed metals prices.
Many Saudi small-caps, especially insurance companies, fell
their daily 10 percent limits.
Halthcare was the only bright spot. Health insurance will
become mandatory for most visitors to the kingdom in the fourth
quarter, the local newspaper Al-Watan reported, citing the
supervisory body Council of Cooperative Health Insurance.
Dallah Healthcare added 0.6 percent, Saudi
Pharmaceutical Industries rose 0.4 percent and
Mouwasat Medical Services edged up 0.2 percent.
UAE, EGYPT
Dubai's index dropped 2.5 percent to a four-month
low of 3,828 points, falling below technical support at its May
low of 3,913 points.
Builder Arabtec, which posted its third quarterly
loss in a row this week, suffered one of the biggest price
falls, tumbling 4.6 percent.
The most traded stock, heavyweight developer Emaar
Properties, dropped 3.0 percent. Stock exchange data
showed selling pressure in Dubai mostly came from foreign and
institutional investors.
Abu Dhabi's main index fell 2.0 percent, its biggest
daily loss since early January. Abu Dhabi National Insurance Co
, which this month said it had swung to a loss in the
first half of 2015, sank its daily 10 percent limit.
Qatar's market slipped 0.6 percent, still supported
by expectations of more foreign investment after its weighting
in MSCI's emerging markets index was increased. Ezdan
Holding, one of the stocks whose weighting will be
boosted at the end of August, climbed 0.2 percent.
Egypt's leading index dropped 2.6 percent to 7,398
points, its lowest close since February 2014, falling below
chart support at its July low of 7,527 points.
Although Egypt is a net oil importer and should benefit from
lower oil prices, its close economic ties with the Gulf -
including overlapping investor bases - have led the Cairo bourse
to move in sync with the Gulf in the last few days.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slid 2.9 percent to 8,197 points.
DUBAI
* The index dropped 2.5 percent to 3,828 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 2.0 percent to 4,540 points.
QATAR
* The index edged down 0.6 percent to 11,671 points.
EGYPT
* The index dropped 2.6 percent to 7,398 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.02 percent to 6,195 points.
OMAN
* The index lost 0.5 percent to 6,191 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index fell 0.2 percent to 1,329 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia, Larry King)