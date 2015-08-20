* Saudi stabilises, down 11.9 pct this month * Dubai leads losses in Gulf * Qatar, Kuwait join regional sell-off * Oman hits 8-month low as budget deficit wider than expected * Egypt falls on poor earnings, devaluation fears By Olzhas Auyezov DUBAI, Aug 20 Most Middle East stock markets fell on Thursday as oil prices and global emerging market equities extended their slump, but Saudi Arabia bounced off an eight-month low and edged up after dropping for seven sessions in a row. The main Saudi stock index closed 0.3 percent higher, having tumbled as much as 3.5 percent earlier in the day. Most local stocks turned positive by the end of the session, after heavy losses this month which saw the bourse lose $50 billion in market capitalisation. The market, which had shrugged off oil's weakness in June and July, finally began to adjust to it this month, and is down 11.9 percent so far in August. In a Reuters poll at the end of July, Middle East asset managers were most bearish on the Riyadh bourse, citing its expensive valuations compared with the rest of the region. But now some analysts say certain stocks are becoming more attractive. "We are seeing emerging opportunities in some stocks, but they are medium- and long-term, not short-term," said Abdullah Alawi, assistant general manager and head of research at Aljazira Capital in Riyadh. "We might see some more stability in coming days but we don't rule out more pressure on the index. It's a very sensitive and sentiment-driven market at the moment." One of the main supports for the index was Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden), which surged 4.3 percent. The price of copper, one of its products, rallied on Thursday, helped by a weaker dollar. GULF, EGYPT Other markets across the Gulf, which had previously performed better than Saudi Arabia, came under heavy pressure after U.S. crude oil futures hit their lowest since 2009. Dubai's index dropped 3.2 percent to 3,710 points, its lowest close in more than four months. Technical analysis indicated a triple top formed by the peaks since April, and triggered this week, points down to the 3,600-point area. Developer Emaar Properties, the most traded stock, tumbled 5.2 percent and its smaller competitor DAMAC was down 2.1 percent. With a diversified business base, Dubai's economy is relatively well insulated from tumbling oil prices, but there is concern over the impact of cheap oil on neighbouring economies and a possible withdrawal of money by Saudi investors burned by the plunge of their own stock market. Abu Dhabi fell 1.4 percent and closed exactly on its May low of 4,512 points, which is a technical support level. Qatar's market dropped 2.5 percent, catching up with other Gulf bourses after outperforming in recent days. Kuwait's index, which had also outperformed, fell 1.9 percent, its biggest daily loss since late March. Oman's benchmark slipped 1.0 percent to an eight-month closing low of 6,090 points after Finance Ministry data showed the country had posted a budget deficit of 1.92 billion rials ($4.98 billion) in the first half of this year, against a 250.0 million rial surplus a year earlier, because of lower oil export prices. This means that the country's 2015 budget plan, which envisages a full-year deficit of 2.5 billion rials and was based on an average oil price of $75 per barrel, may be impossible to implement without adjustments. Egypt's main index fell 0.9 percent. Although local stocks were roughly equally split between gainers and losers, heavyweight Commercial International Bank (CIB), down 1.2 percent, set the direction for the benchmark. Pharos Securities said late on Wednesday that CIB was still not cheap enough to go overweight on it. "We believe a tactical underweight is the preferred course of action in the short term, given what seems to be an upcoming perfect storm for emerging markets and given that the bank trades only 6.9 percent below our fair value estimate," it said in a note. "This perfect storm, which could be triggered by a rate hike in the U.S. in September, significantly raises the risk of a steep Egyptian pound devaluation versus the dollar in the very short term, which may deter foreign investors from building aggressive long positions in Egyptian equities in general and CIB in specific." Ezz Steel fell 1.0 percent after the company said its first-quarter loss had widened to 136 million Egyptian pounds ($17.4 million) from 19 million pounds a year earlier. Ezz said it had to reduce output after being unable to secure enough raw materials because of foreign currency shortages in the country. THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS SAUDI ARABIA * The index edged up 0.3 percent to 8,013 points. DUBAI * The index dropped 3.2 percent to 3,710 points. ABU DHABI * The index fell 1.4 percent to 4,512 points. QATAR * The index dropped 2.5 percent to 11,346 points. EGYPT * The index fell 0.9 percent to 7,173 points. KUWAIT * The index lost 1.9 percent to 6,053 points. OMAN * The index slid 1.0 percent to 6,090 points. BAHRAIN * The index fell 0.4 percent to 1,320 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia and Keith Weir)