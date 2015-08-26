* Saudi trading turnover falls by more than a third * SABIC, Alinma Bank fall back sharply * Some smaller stocks such as Bupa Arabia still bought * Ooredoo buoys Qatar's market * Blue chips sought in Egypt By Andrew Torchia DUBAI, Aug 26 Most Gulf stock markets fell back on Wednesday as the region consolidated after a strong rebound on Tuesday, while foreign investors' bargain-hunting in blue chips lifted Egypt. The Gulf's bounce on Tuesday, after several days of sharp falls, created a sense that markets in the region have found at least short-term floors. Some institutional investors came back into the markets to buy selected stocks with valuations that they now saw as reasonable. But with global oil prices and equities still unstable and the economic outlook for China unclear, fund managers do not have any confidence that Gulf bourses have bottomed for the longer term. So the Saudi stock index, which had surged 7.4 percent on Tuesday, fell back 2.1 percent on Wednesday. Trading volume, which had jumped on Tuesday to its highest level since May 2014, shrank by more than a third. Petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries, which had jumped its 10 percent daily limit on Tuesday, pulled back 4.1 percent. Alinma Bank, which had also gained 10 percent, slipped 3.7 percent. Selling was not indiscriminate, however, and there was continued bargain-hunting in some second- or third-tier stocks, such as healthcare provider Bupa Arabia, up 2.8 percent. Dubai's stock index, which had jumped 4.6 percent on Tuesday, fell back 1.4 percent. Real estate shares that had surged on Tuesday saw selling, with Emaar Properties down 1.7 percent and DAMAC Properties off 4.4 percent. Abu Dhabi edged down 0.1 percent as Aldar Properties , which had added 7.0 percent on Tuesday, pulled back 5.3 percent. However, telecommunications blue chip Etisalat gained 0.8 percent. Qatar's market bucked the trend and continued to rise, gaining 0.5 percent. Telecommunications firm Ooredoo , widely seen as a defensive stock with an attactive dividend yield, was a major reason for the index's rise, gaining 3.3 percent. Egypt's index .EGX30, which had risen 2.8 percent on Tuesday, climbed a further 0.5 percent as Qalaa Holdings , one of the country's largest investment firms, rose 4.7 percent. Real estate blue chip Palm Hills Development added 2.1 percent. Exchange data showed non-Egyptian Arab investors were net buyers by a large margin and other foreign investors were also buyers. WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS SAUDI ARABIA * The index fell 2.1 percent to 7,384 points. DUBAI * The index slid 1.4 percent to 3,507 points. ABU DHABI * The index edged down 0.1 percent to 4,330 points. QATAR * The index rose 0.5 percent to 10,958 points. EGYPT * The index climbed 0.5 percent to 6,873 points. KUWAIT * The index fell 0.4 percent to 5,814 points. OMAN * The index edged up 0.4 percent to 5,782 points. BAHRAIN * The index edged down 0.1 percent to 1,303 points. (Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)