* Markets close well off intra-day highs
* Dubai's DAMAC surges ahead of dividend vote
* Potential U.S. interest rate hike delay also positive
* DP World continues outperforming on Iran hopes
* Egypt's Pioneers Holding surges further on strong Q2
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Aug 30 Most Middle East stock markets
rose but closed well off their intra-day highs on Sunday and
some edged lower as investors started selling into the region's
rally, indicating sentiment was still shaky even after oil
prices rebounded.
Saudi Arabia's main index, which surged as much as
4.6 percent early in the day, closed just 1.1 percent higher.
That left the index up 11 percent from a 29-month low hit last
Monday, but still 15 percent below its level at the end of last
month.
The petrochemical sector, up 3.2 percent, was the
main support on Sunday after Brent oil climbed above $50
per barrel on Friday. The sector's margins are directly affected
by oil prices and leading petrochemical producer Saudi Basic
Industries surged 4.0 percent.
But some stocks went into the red late in the session, such
as Al Tayyar Travel, which tumbled 5.8 percent, and
Banque Saudi Fransi, down 2.5 percent.
Shakeel Sarwar, head of asset management at Securities &
Investment Co (SICO) in Bahrain, said markets in the region were
likely to remain jittery until oil prices stabilised.
"Right now I think the situation is so fluid, it becomes
extremely difficult to build a solid investment case," he said.
Trading volumes in Riyadh fell for a third session in a row,
another indication that the recovery was fragile. With low oil
prices pushing state finances deep into the red, the Saudi
government has not yet released a detailed plan for how the
world's top oil exporter would handle an era of cheap oil that
could last for years.
UAE
Elsewhere in the region, Dubai's stock index closed
1.1 percent higher after jumping as much as 3.2 percent in early
trade.
Developer DAMAC was the most traded stock,
surging 7.0 percent after the firm called a shareholder meeting
for Sept. 15 to approve its first cash dividend of 10 percent
since it listed in Dubai in January.
Most other actively traded stocks were also from the
property or related sectors. Heavyweight developer Emaar
Properties jumped 2.8 percent, Union Properties
rose 1.5 percent and mortgage lender Amlak Finance
added 1.4 percent.
In addition to oil's rebound late last week, property stocks
may be supported by hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
postpone an interest rate increase which analysts had previously
expected in September.
Those Fed officials who are anxious to raise rates said at
an annual global central bankers' conference on Friday that
continued market turmoil might lead the U.S. central bank to
delay tightening monetary policy. Most Gulf states keep their
currencies pegged to the dollar and replicate the Fed's interest
rate adjustments.
Ports operator DP World rose 5.7 percent, adding to
Thursday's 8.7 percent gain. It has outperformed the market
since Thursday, when the company said it might launch operations
in Iran; it is one of a handful of listed logistics and
transport firms in the Gulf that could benefit from the lifting
of international sanctions against Iran.
Abu Dhabi's index slipped 0.2 percent, while Qatar
edged up 0.4 percent. Petrochemicals and steel
conglomerate Industries Qatar jumped 2.5 percent and
was the main support for the Doha benchmark.
Egypt's bourse slipped 0.3 percent as most blue
chips pulled back after rising for three sessions in a row. But
Pioneers Holding surged 6 percent after soaring 10
percent on Thursday, when it reported its second-quarter profit
had more than tripled.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 1.1 percent to 7,690 points.
DUBAI
* The index added 1.1 percent to 3,690 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 4,454 points.
QATAR
* The index gained 0.4 percent to 11,340 points.
EGYPT
* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 7,055 points.
KUWAIT
* The index rose 0.5 percent to 5,904 points.
OMAN
* The index climbed 1.5 percent to 5,904 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index inched down 0.1 percent to 1,301 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Clelia Oziel)