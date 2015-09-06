* Weak oil drags down most Gulf markets
* But Saudi banks lift main index
* Govt says will keep borrowing to fund priority projects
* Etisalat surges on hopes for foreign inflows
* Egypt's Pioneers drops as capital increase faces weak
demand
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Sept 6 Most Gulf stock markets fell on
Sunday, tracking weak oil prices, but Saudi Arabia rose after
the government said it would keep borrowing to finance important
projects and Etisalat lifted Abu Dhabi ahead of expected foreign
fund inflows.
Oil futures fell on Friday as traders shrugged off a drop in
the number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and focused instead on
a supply glut and declining stock prices on Wall Street. Brent
crude settled down $1.07 at $49.61 a barrel; it fell
almost 1 percent on the week.
But Saudi Arabia's main stock index climbed 0.6
percent on Sunday after Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf said
the cabinet would press ahead with projects deemed important for
the economy, while cutting unnecessary expenses to compensate
for low oil prices.
In an interview with CNBC Arabia, Alassaf said the
government would continue issuing bonds and might also sell
sukuk to finance specific projects. Rating agency Standard and
Poor's said last week that banks' profitability would benefit
from buying government debt.
"We believe the banks will accommodate government issuance
through a gradual shift from low-yielding, short-term liquid
assets and private sector credits to higher-yielding,
longer-term government exposures," it said in a report. "We
expect this shift to be positive for the banks' net interest
margins and revenue generation."
Al Rajhi Bank jumped 2.3 percent on Sunday and was
the main support for the Saudi index, while Banque Saudi Fransi
jumped 2.6 percent.
Alassaf's interview was positive for the market in general
because it was one of the first times that a top Saudi official
had described publicly how Riyadh would cope with an era of
cheap oil; a lack of transparency in economic policy-making has
worried some investors.
But retailers Jarir Marketing and Alhokair
fell 2.4 and 4.7 percent respectively after local
newspaper Al Watan reported the government was studying whether
to cut state subsidies that keep domestic gasoline prices at
some of the lowest levels in the world.
Such a move, which may still be years in the future, could
eat into discretionary income and force Saudis to cut spending
on items such as the smartphones and tablets sold by Jarir.
Also, the government said it would open up the retail and
wholesale trade sectors to companies fully owned by foreigners.
This could eventually mean more competition for Saudi retailers.
UAE, EGYPT
Elsewhere in the Gulf, telecommunications firm Etisalat
surged 4.3 percent, lifting the Abu Dhabi index
0.7 percent, after the company said it would allow foreign and
institutional investors to own its shares from Sept. 15 in a
long-awaited move.
Analysts say this is likely to prompt index compiler MSCI to
include the second-biggest telecommunications operator in the
Gulf in its emerging markets benchmark. MSCI will announce the
details of its next quarterly review on Nov. 12.
All other Gulf markets were negative. Dubai's index
fell 0.8 percent with most stocks in the red, although developer
DAMAC, the most traded company, pared early losses
and climbed 0.9 percent, buoyed by an upcoming dividend.
Qatar's bourse lost 0.6 percent, also falling
broadly. Oman slipped 0.05 percent and Kuwait's index
was down 1.6 percent.
Kuwait-listed shares in GFH, the Bahrain-based
investment firm, tumbled 5.4 percent after GFH said its board of
directors had approved the voluntary delisting of its shares
from the Kuwait Stock Exchange. The company said this would
focus trading on its home listing and the main
secondary market for its shares, Dubai, where volume is highest.
In Dubai, GFH fell 1.8 percent.
Egypt's main index pulled back 0.3 percent after
jumping 2.0 percent in the previous session. Pioneers Holding
dropped 3.2 percent after the firm said market demand
for its shares offered as part of a capital increase was close
to zero.
In the first phase of the 3 billion Egyptian pound ($383
million) public offer, it had received applications for just 136
shares out of 170 million shares offered.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged up 0.6 percent to 7,429 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.8 percent to 3,542 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged up 0.7 percent to 4,409 points.
QATAR
* The index edged down 0.6 percent to 11,278 points.
EGYPT
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 7,274 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 1.6 percent to 5,666 points.
OMAN
* The index lost 0.05 percent to 5,746 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 1,297 points.
