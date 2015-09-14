* Asset consolidation, M&A news lift Egypt's Qalaa
* Investors hope central bank will cut rates this week
* Ezz Steel drops after subsidiary swings to loss
* Dubai logistics firms rise in otherwise bearish Gulf
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Sept 14 Egypt's stock market rose on
Monday on encouraging corporate news, while most Gulf bourses
fell, tracking oil prices as they came under pressure from weak
economic data out of China.
The Cairo index rose 1.1 percent and Qalaa Holdings
was one of the main supports. Its shares jumped 3.9
percent after the company announced the second round of its
capital increase had been covered 64.7 percent.
In that exercise, Qalaa's co-investors in various ventures
swapped their stakes for shares in Qalaa, which allowed the firm
to raise its stakes in core assets.
"As per our assessment, Qalaa's current market
capitalisation implies an undervalued situation," the
Cairo-based Naeem brokerage said in a note.
Also, Saudi Food maker Halwani Brothers said on
Monday it had submitted a binding offer to buy confectionery
company El Rashidi El Mizan, a Qalaa subsidiary. It did not
disclose the value of the potential acquisition.
Most other stocks also gained, although Ezz Steel
dropped 3.5 percent after a subsidiary, El Ezz Aldekhela Steel
Alexandria, said it had swung to a second-quarter loss
due to energy shortages.
One of the factors supporting the broader market are
expectations that Egypt's central bank will cut interest rates
at its meeting on Thursday, which will boost economic growth.
GULF
In the Gulf, most markets extended losses as oil prices fell
on weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data.
Saudi Arabia's main index fell 1.5 percent with most
stocks in the red. Heavyweights Saudi Basic Industries
and National Commercial Bank fell 1.9 and 2.2 percent
respectively.
Dubai's benchmark fell 1.6 percent in another broad
sell-off. However, logistics companies DP Worls and
Aramex, seen by some investors as hedges against weak
oil that could also benefit from the dropping of sanctions
against Iran, rose 2.7 and 1.9 percent respectively.
Abu Dhabi's bourse fell 1.5 percent and Qatar's index
was down 1.1 percent.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slid 1.5 percent to 7,550 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.6 percent to 3,511 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 1.5 percent to 4,486 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 1.1 percent to 11,534 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 1.1 percent to 7,158 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 5,770 points.
OMAN
* The index inched down 0.02 percent to 5,795 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.1 percent to 1,292 points.
