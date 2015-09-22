* Dubai underperforms generally quiet Gulf region
* DAMAC, du drop as they go ex-dividend
* Trading thin as Eid al-Adha holiday nears
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Sept 22 Most Gulf stock markets hardly
moved in thin trade on Tuesday ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday
while ex-dividend stocks dragged down Dubai and Egypt rose on
foreign inflows.
Saudi Arabia's bourse was already closed for Eid, and most
other markets in the Middle East will follow suit from Wednesday
and reopen next week.
Dubai's index fell 0.8 percent as property
developer DAMAC and telecommunications operator du
fell 2.3 and 3.0 percent respectively as the period for
claiming the next dividend on the stocks ended.
News of a $100 million debt issue, however, appeared to
offset some pressure on DAMAC as investors may see it as a step
towards expanding the company's business.
Abu Dhabi's bourse edged up 0.2 percent with most
blue chips posting small gains.
Qatar's market slipped 0.3 percent in mixed trade
with no clear direction, while Kuwait's index inched
down 0.08 percent and Oman added 0.2 percent.
The Egyptian index climbed 0.8 percent as
Commercial International Bank, the country's biggest
lender, rose 1.2 percent. Bourse data showed that non-Arab
institutional investors were net buyers of stocks.
Among the losers was Telecom Egypt, which edged
down 0.4 percent. The stock has been under pressure since the
company's chairman resigned on Saturday after just four months
in office.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.8 percent to 3,633 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index added 0.2 percent to 4,514 points.
QATAR
* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 11,434 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.8 percent to 7,347 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.08 percent to 5,754 points.
OMAN
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 5,765 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.2 percent to 1,278 points.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)