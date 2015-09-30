* Saudi petchems, oil shipper rebound
* SABB Takaful up sharply; S&P positive on industry tariffs
* Miner Ma'aden stays weak after global sell-off
* Property firms buoy Dubai, Abu Dhabi
* Qalaa strong in Egypt on asset disposal hope
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Sept 30 Middle East stock markets rose on
Wednesday after oil prices and the global market environment
improved, but modest trading volumes showed investors were not
prepared to bet on an extended rally.
Brent crude was just above $48 a barrel, slightly
higher than its levels during Gulf hours on Tuesday, and this
helped Saudi Arabia's stock index climb 0.9 percent on
the back of petrochemicals, which are sensitive to oil prices.
Saudi Basic Industries rose 1.3 percent and oil
shipper Bahri jumped 8.1 percent.
Another big Saudi gainer was Islamic insurer SABB Takaful
, which surged 9.4 percent. Standard & Poor's said in a
report this week that gross insurance premiums in Saudi Arabia
could rise nearly 25 percent this year, mainly because of tariff
increases.
However, miner Ma'aden remained soft after this
week's global sell-off in commodity-related shares; it dropped a
further 0.7 percent.
Dubai's index rose 1.1 percent as Emaar Properties
gained 2.5 percent.
The Dubai- and Kuwait-listed shares of Kuwait's Al Madina
for Finance and Investment Co initially jumped after the company
said it had signed a full debt settlement with Kuwait & Middle
East Financial Investment Co that would cut its debt
by 3.98 million dinars ($13.2 million).
But the stock later ran into heavy selling, closing 1.6
percent lower in Dubai and 5.3 percent down in Kuwait
. Kuwait & Middle East Financial Investment sank 4.6
percent.
Abu Dhabi's index, up 0.6 percent, was buoyed by
Aldar Properties, which was the most heavily traded
stock and gained 1.3 percent.
A monthly Reuters survey of 15 leading Middle East fund
managers, published on Wednesday, found them favouring United
Arab Emirates stock markets over others in the region by a large
margin.
Fifty-three percent of fund managers said they expected to
raise equity allocations to the UAE in the next three months,
while none expected to cut them - the biggest bullish balance
for UAE equities since the survey was launched in September
2013.
Qatar's index added 1.7 percent as oil and
gas-related firms partially recovered; drilling rig provider
Gulf International Services rose 3.8 percent while
petrochemical producer Industries Qatar climbed 2.1
percent.
Egypt's index was almost flat. But among active
stocks, investment firm Qalaa Holdings added 1.9
percent after a local newspaper reported it was expected to
finalise the sale of its stake in Misr Glass Manufacturing
within a few weeks, part of a series of asset disposals.
Qalaa had earlier said the sale was expected to close in the
second quarter of this year.
North Africa Co for Real Estate Investment added
10 percent in unusually active trade.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 0.9 percent to 7,404 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.1 percent to 3,593 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index added 0.6 percent to 4,503 points.
QATAR
* The index advanced 1.7 percent to 11,465 points.
EGYPT
* The index edged up 0.02 percent to 7,333 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 0.4 percent to 5,726 points.
OMAN
* The index increased 0.5 percent 5,788 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index crept up 0.1 percent to 1,276 points.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Heinrich)