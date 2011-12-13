DUBAI/CAIRO Dec 13 The Saudi bourse posted its largest drop in more than two months following a late sell-off by small investors on Tuesday, with volumes hitting a two-and-a-half year high, while Egyptian shares rose.

The kingdom's index fell 1.3 percent, its largest daily decline since Oct. 3.

"The market trading value gave a clear signal of liquidation," said Tarek al-Mady, Riyadh-based financial analyst. "Traders took it as a cue to sell."

Turnover topped 6.4 billion riyals ($1.7 billion). Trading above 5 billion riyals is usually a cue for retail investors to exit, Mady said.

"When the traders see volumes rising, they worry about something changing," added Mady.

Large-caps deepened their losses, with Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) and Samba Financial Group each down 1.3 percent, while Saudi Kayan Petrochemical slipped 2 percent.

After the close of trading, Saudi King Abdullah appointed a new central bank governor and named a new economy minister in a limited cabinet reshuffle.

In Cairo, the index gained 0.6 percent as investors weighed signs that the new government was trying to address weak law and order and stave off a budget crunch against mounting evidence of a weakening economy.

Prime Minister Kamal al-Ganzouri said on Sunday the country's economic situation was worse than anyone imagined and called for austerity to reign in a burgeoning budget deficit.

Months of social unrest and political chaos has left the economy floundering, sending foreign reserves tumbling as the central bank sought to defend the local currency.

"You have new reasons for optimism," said Osama Mourad, CEO of Arab Finance Brokerage. "The increased police presence in major cities is noticeable and people acknowledge that."

In Dubai however, the index gained 0.4 percent, on bargain-hunting by investors among stocks most likely to benefit from a possible upgrade by index compiler MSCI.

Bellwether Emaar Properties gained 1.4 percent, while contractors Arabtec and Drake & Scull rose 3.2 and 2.2 percent respectively.

"We came on the backdrop of European and international markets dropping yesterday yet we still saw some bottom-fishing on names like Arabtec and Emaar," said Fadi Al Said, head of investments at ING Investment Management.

"It seems there is some buying into the MSCI decision. There is some hope that UAE might be upgraded. That seems to be driving the market."

Other Gulf markets fell on investor concerns that a resolution of the euro zone debt crisis remained elusive.

Oman's index eased 0.2 percent from Monday's 11-week high, with Galfar Engineering losing 1.4 percent and Oman Cement declining 1.2 percent.

Qatar's index dipped 0.4 percent and Abu Dhabi fell 0.3 percent, as First Gulf Bank fell 2.1 percent from Monday's four-month high.

Abu Dhabi Property stocks also slipped with Sorouh Real Estate and Aldar Properties down 1.1 and 2 percent respectively.

European stocks and the euro steadied on Tuesday after sharp sell-offs on disappointment about last week's EU summit. Asian shares ended lower.

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index fell 1.3 percent to 6,192 points.

EGYPT

* The measure gained 0.6 percent to 3,906 points.

QATAR

* The benchmark declined 0.4 percent to 8,764 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index declined 0.3 percent to 2,449 points.

OMAN

* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 5,656 points.

DUBAI

* The index gained 0.4 percent to 1,393 points.

KUWAIT

* The measure edged up 0.1 percent to 5,842 points.

BAHRAIN

* The measure eased 0.03 percent to 1,157 points. (Editing by Firouz Sedarat)