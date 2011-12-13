DUBAI/CAIRO Dec 13 The Saudi bourse
posted its largest drop in more than two months following a late
sell-off by small investors on Tuesday, with volumes hitting a
two-and-a-half year high, while Egyptian shares rose.
The kingdom's index fell 1.3 percent, its largest
daily decline since Oct. 3.
"The market trading value gave a clear signal of
liquidation," said Tarek al-Mady, Riyadh-based financial
analyst. "Traders took it as a cue to sell."
Turnover topped 6.4 billion riyals ($1.7 billion). Trading
above 5 billion riyals is usually a cue for retail investors to
exit, Mady said.
"When the traders see volumes rising, they worry about
something changing," added Mady.
Large-caps deepened their losses, with Saudi Basic
Industries Corp (SABIC) and Samba Financial Group
each down 1.3 percent, while Saudi Kayan Petrochemical
slipped 2 percent.
After the close of trading, Saudi King Abdullah appointed a
new central bank governor and named a new economy minister in a
limited cabinet reshuffle.
In Cairo, the index gained 0.6 percent as investors
weighed signs that the new government was trying to address weak
law and order and stave off a budget crunch against mounting
evidence of a weakening economy.
Prime Minister Kamal al-Ganzouri said on Sunday the
country's economic situation was worse than anyone imagined and
called for austerity to reign in a burgeoning budget deficit.
Months of social unrest and political chaos has left the
economy floundering, sending foreign reserves tumbling as the
central bank sought to defend the local currency.
"You have new reasons for optimism," said Osama Mourad, CEO
of Arab Finance Brokerage. "The increased police presence in
major cities is noticeable and people acknowledge that."
In Dubai however, the index gained 0.4 percent, on
bargain-hunting by investors among stocks most likely to benefit
from a possible upgrade by index compiler MSCI.
Bellwether Emaar Properties gained 1.4 percent,
while contractors Arabtec and Drake & Scull
rose 3.2 and 2.2 percent respectively.
"We came on the backdrop of European and international
markets dropping yesterday yet we still saw some bottom-fishing
on names like Arabtec and Emaar," said Fadi Al Said, head of
investments at ING Investment Management.
"It seems there is some buying into the MSCI decision. There
is some hope that UAE might be upgraded. That seems to be
driving the market."
Other Gulf markets fell on investor concerns that a
resolution of the euro zone debt crisis remained elusive.
Oman's index eased 0.2 percent from Monday's 11-week
high, with Galfar Engineering losing 1.4 percent and
Oman Cement declining 1.2 percent.
Qatar's index dipped 0.4 percent and Abu Dhabi
fell 0.3 percent, as First Gulf Bank fell 2.1 percent
from Monday's four-month high.
Abu Dhabi Property stocks also slipped with Sorouh Real
Estate and Aldar Properties down 1.1 and 2
percent respectively.
European stocks and the euro steadied on Tuesday after sharp
sell-offs on disappointment about last week's EU summit. Asian
shares ended lower.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 1.3 percent to 6,192 points.
EGYPT
* The measure gained 0.6 percent to 3,906 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark declined 0.4 percent to 8,764 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index declined 0.3 percent to 2,449 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 5,656 points.
DUBAI
* The index gained 0.4 percent to 1,393 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure edged up 0.1 percent to 5,842 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure eased 0.03 percent to 1,157 points.
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)