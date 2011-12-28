DUBAI Dec 28 Dubai's index made its largest one-day gain in two months on Wednesday in what traders said appeared to be end-of-year window-dressing, as most regional markets edged higher.

Dubai's benchmark climbed 2.1 percent, up from Tuesday's seven-year low, supported mainly by Emaar Properties which rose 2.8 percent and heavyweight Emirates NBD which gained 3.7 percent. Illiquid stock Mashreq bank jumped 7.4 percent, in year-end sporadic trade.

"There wasn't a major reason for the shares to drop and it wasn't due to companies' performances but investor sentiment," said Marie Salem, equity trader at Al Mal Capital.

"Investors might be taking the chance to improve closing prices without really increasing the cost, which means higher commissions and fees."

Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties advanced 3.7 percent, lifting from Tuesday's record low ahead of a board meeting to discuss asset sales.

"People are starting to consider that the sale of assets isn't such a negative thing since it might be the action which stabilises things for the company," Salem added.

A statement issued after the close of trading showed that the Abu Dhabi government gave indebted Aldar a $4.6-billion lifeline, which included buying assets from the struggling developer and retiring a loan.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark ended 0.6 percent higher, moving sideways since slumping to a 33-month low last week.

"UAE's real estate sector will continue to struggle next year-- there are no signs of improvement," said Shakeel Sarwar, at Securities & Investment Co (SICO) in Bahrain.

UAE markets have fallen 15-20 percent this year, as investors lack interest in companies that are mostly struggling to post growth since the property bubble burst in 2008.

In Saudi Arabia, large-caps recovered in late trade and insurance stocks spike, helping the index close 0.3 percent higher.

Al Rajhi Bank ticked up 0.7 percent and Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) climbed 0.8 percent.

The market shrugged off Iran's threat to halt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz after sources said Saudi Arabia and other Gulf OPEC states are ready to replace Iranian oil.

"There is room for upside in petrochemical stocks," said Hesham Abo-Jamee, at Bakheet Investment Group. "Their value will increase after geopolitical issues (in the region) are solved."

Abo-Jamee said he expected an estimated 20 percent increase in the 2011 profit of petrochemical companies.

Wataniya Insurance and Ace Arabia Cooperative Insurance surged 10 percent each. Al Rajhi Takaful jumped 9 percent.

Elsewhere, Qatar's bourses ended little changed.

Shares in Doha-listed United Development Company were temporarily suspended on Wednesday.

After the close of trading, the firm said it recommended state-run Pension and Social Insurance Authority as a strategic shareholder through increasing the company's capital by 80 million shares, offered at 20 riyals-per-share.

