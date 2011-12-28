DUBAI Dec 28 Dubai's index made
its largest one-day gain in two months on Wednesday in what
traders said appeared to be end-of-year window-dressing, as most
regional markets edged higher.
Dubai's benchmark climbed 2.1 percent, up from Tuesday's
seven-year low, supported mainly by Emaar Properties
which rose 2.8 percent and heavyweight Emirates NBD
which gained 3.7 percent. Illiquid stock Mashreq bank
jumped 7.4 percent, in year-end sporadic trade.
"There wasn't a major reason for the shares to drop and it
wasn't due to companies' performances but investor sentiment,"
said Marie Salem, equity trader at Al Mal Capital.
"Investors might be taking the chance to improve closing
prices without really increasing the cost, which means higher
commissions and fees."
Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties advanced 3.7 percent,
lifting from Tuesday's record low ahead of a board meeting to
discuss asset sales.
"People are starting to consider that the sale of assets
isn't such a negative thing since it might be the action which
stabilises things for the company," Salem added.
A statement issued after the close of trading showed that
the Abu Dhabi government gave indebted Aldar a $4.6-billion
lifeline, which included buying assets from the struggling
developer and retiring a loan.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark ended 0.6 percent higher,
moving sideways since slumping to a 33-month low last week.
"UAE's real estate sector will continue to struggle next
year-- there are no signs of improvement," said Shakeel Sarwar,
at Securities & Investment Co (SICO) in Bahrain.
UAE markets have fallen 15-20 percent this year, as
investors lack interest in companies that are mostly struggling
to post growth since the property bubble burst in 2008.
In Saudi Arabia, large-caps recovered in late trade and
insurance stocks spike, helping the index close 0.3
percent higher.
Al Rajhi Bank ticked up 0.7 percent and Saudi
Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) climbed 0.8 percent.
The market shrugged off Iran's threat to halt oil shipments
through the Strait of Hormuz after sources said Saudi Arabia and
other Gulf OPEC states are ready to replace Iranian oil.
"There is room for upside in petrochemical stocks," said
Hesham Abo-Jamee, at Bakheet Investment Group. "Their value will
increase after geopolitical issues (in the region) are solved."
Abo-Jamee said he expected an estimated 20 percent increase
in the 2011 profit of petrochemical companies.
Wataniya Insurance and Ace Arabia Cooperative
Insurance surged 10 percent each. Al Rajhi Takaful
jumped 9 percent.
Elsewhere, Qatar's bourses ended little changed.
Shares in Doha-listed United Development Company
were temporarily suspended on Wednesday.
After the close of trading, the firm said it recommended
state-run Pension and Social Insurance Authority as a strategic
shareholder through increasing the company's capital by 80
million shares, offered at 20 riyals-per-share.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 2.1 percent to 1,346 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index gained 0.6 percent to 2,366 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 6,418 points.
EGYPT
* The measure fell 0.9 percent to 3,587 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark eased 0.09 percent to 8,812 points.
OMAN
* The index advanced 0.3 percent to 5,679 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure eased 0.07 percent to 5,787 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure edged up 0.05 percent to 1,145 points.
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)