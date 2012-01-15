DUBAI Jan 15 Most Gulf markets kicked off their trading week on a dampened mood and recorded losses on Sunday after Standard & Poor's downgraded several euro zone countries, while Egypt extended its rally.

S&P downgraded Italy, Spain, Portugal and France, while Germany's rating was left unchanged.

Dubai's benchmark slumped to a new seven-and-a-half year low, dipping 1 percent and Abu Dhabi's benchmark declined 0.7 percent to close at its lowest since Dec. 21.

"A lot of the downgrades were expected but it brings Europe's problems to the frontlines and enhances the negative sentiment," said Rami Sidani, Schroders Middle East head of investment.

Bellwether Emaar Properties slipped 2.4 percent and Emirates NBD shed 2.2 percent.

Abu Dhabi-listed Dana Gas dropped 7.5 percent to close at an all-time low, while Sorouh Real Estate fell 4.2 percent, also a record closing-low.

"The downgrading of Europe is adding more pressure on the companies that still have foreign ownership in them," said Mohammed Yasin, CAPM Investment chief investment officer.

"That will spread to all regional markets during this week, especially if European markets go through a sell off when they open tomorrow," he added.

Elsewhere, Qatar's index ended 0.7 percent lower, down in six of last seven sessions.

Masraf Al Rayan fell 2.4 percent, Industries Qatar slipsped 0.8 percent and Qatar National Bank eased 0.3 percent.

"In short-term as long as there are no large moves in international markets, Q4 results will determine market direction," Sidani said. "We expect strong earnings in Qatar with the banking sector to post strong loan growth."

In Saudi Arabia, the index eased 0.04 percent to halt a three-session rally but volumes hit a three-week high. Trader bet the kingdom's bourse will soon open up to foreigners.

The market has traded 69 billion riyals ($18.4 billion) so far this year, up from 36 billion riyals a year earlier.

Investors are taking positions ahead of the Saudi market opening up to foreign investors, with the kingdom hoping to formalise foreign ownership rules by mid-January.

"The Saudi market is the where you want to be in 2012, and investors, both retail and institutional, are buying as the market awaits the new rules on foreign ownership," said Firass Yaish, business development manager at ICM Capital. "Demand will hike when the Saudi market opens."

Alinma Bank fell 1 percent ahead of its quarterly results.

After market hours, the lender said its fourth-quarter net profit more than doubled to 136 million riyals. The results came in below the estimate of one analyst at 139.6 million riyals.

In Egypt, stocks extended a rally for a fifth session as Ezz Steel gained 9.6 percent on reports that a dispute over factory licences had been resolved with the government.

Cairo's benchmark rose 1.7 percent.

Oman's index slipped 0.8 percent, while Kuwait bucked the trend and climbed 0.3 percent.

SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index fell 1 percent to 1,314 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index declined 0.7 percent to 2,344 points.

QATAR

* The benchmark declined 0.7 percent to 8,638 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index eased 0.04 percent to 6,492 points.

EGYPT

* The measure rose 1.7 percent to 3,840 points.

OMAN

* The index slipped 0.8 percent to 5,644 points.

KUWAIT

* The measure gained 0.3 percent to 5,765 points.

BAHRAIN

* The measure advanced 0.2 percent to 1,135 points. ($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals) (Additional reporting by Tamim Elyan in Cairo; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)