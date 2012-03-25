By Patrick Werr and Nadia Saleem
| CAIRO/DUBAI, March 25
CAIRO/DUBAI, March 25Egypt's bourse made its
largest single-day loss in four months as fresh political
tensions, gasoline shortages and a transport strike hurt
investor sentiment, while most other Gulf indices rose thanks to
upbeat global markets.
Cairo's benchmark index slumped 3.6 percent, the
most it has fallen since November 22, 2011, with all major
stocks in the index declining.
Long queues began snaking outside of petrol stations late
last week and continued over the weekend, drivers say. Energy
analysts said the government is finding it increasingly hard to
come up with the foreign currency it needs to import gasoline.
"The gasoline crisis, the transport crisis. They're all
making the market go down," said Hisham Metwalli of Arab Finance
Brokerage.
A dispute between Egypt's military council and the Muslim
Brotherhood has also heightened market jitters, said Ashraf
Akhnoukh of CICB Brokerage.
Ezz Steel plunged 9.9 percent and Palm Hills
9.5 percent, while Orascom Telecom dropped
4.9 percent and Orascom Telecom Media and Technology
fell 5.6 percent.
In Saudi Arabia, banks helped the index up 1.1
percent to close at 7,759 points, a fresh three-and-half-year
high. Analysts expect the kingdom's financial sector to lift the
market further, backed by strong fundamentals.
"The index is approaching a resistance between the 7,800 and
8,000 points range," said Mateb Al Ghanim, portfolio manager at
Amlakuna Investment Group. Strong support is seen between 6,900
and 7,200 points, with buying opportunities in banking stocks
supporting gains, he added.
Heavyweight Al Rajhi Bank gained 2.2 percent,
Samba Financial Group climbed 3.4 percent and Banque
Saudi Fransi rose 2.2 percent.
"Banks have strong fundamentals and when the numbers are
released for the first quarter, they will reiterate recent
gains," said Ahmed Raza Khan, head of research, asset management
at Mefic Capital.
Saudi Arabia's Etihad Atheeb Telecom jumped 9.9
percent, extending gains from a day earlier when it resumed
trade following a 10-month suspension.
The company received approval to resume trading after it
announced plans for a capital increase. The company will raise
its capital from 400 million riyals ($106.66 million) to 1.56
billion riyals.
Dubai's bourse rose for a third session, up 0.5
percent. Developer Deyaar jumped 12.3 percent, Dubai
Islamic Bank rose 0.9 percent and telecoms operator du
climbed 1.3 percent.
"Retail-focused stocks are highly traded currently and the
rest of the market is stable and consolidating," said Marwan
Shurrab, vice-president and chief trader at Gulfmena
Investments.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark gained 0.8 percent, up from
Thursday's two-week closing low.
"We're taking the lead from international markets and the
focus is on the trend for 2012 - whether this will be the year
of recovery or whether financial markets will struggle to
recover the losses of the last two years," Shurrab said.
Investors are likely to cut their risk exposure in the
coming sessions following the UAE's early-year rally, he added.
Dubai's index is up 23.3 percent so far in 2012.
Elsewhere, Doha's benchmark rose 0.7 percent to its highest
close since March 5. Gainers outnumbered losers 14 to one.
Industries Qatar and Qatar Electricity and Water
led gains, up 1.8 ad 2.5 percent respectively.
Qatar Navigation, renamed to Milaha, climbed 1.6
percent after proposing a cash dividend of 3.5 riyals ($0.96)
per share, according to a bourse statement.
(Editing by Dinesh Nair)