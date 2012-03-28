CAIRO/DUBAI, March 28 Egypt's bourse rallied on Wednesday after an Algerian finance ministry source said the government would pay $6.5 billion to acquire a majority stake in Orascom Telecom's (OT) unit Djezzy, while trading was mixed on Gulf markets.

Resolution of a long-running dispute over Djezzy would lift a cloud that has hung for years over OT, a heavyweight on Egypt's bourse, and could bring more funds flowing into the country's entire equity market.

Analysts said the Algerian finance ministry source's implied valuation of Djezzy was far above their expectations.

"All the market ran after this news," said Fady Azeem el-Dawla of Naeem brokerage.

Russia's Vimpelcom acquired Djezzy last year as part of a $6 billion deal to buy assets from OT's Egyptian owners.

Cairo's main index rose 1.1 percent as bluechips rallied.

Ezz Steel surged 8.3 percent, Orascom Telecom Media and Technology climbed 6.4 percent and El Sewedy Electric added 5.8 percent.

In the Gulf, Qatar's bourse rose to an 11-week high as sentiment picked up ahead of first-quarter earnings.

Banks and service sector stocks supported gains. Qatar Telecom climbed 1.2 percent, Qatar Islamic Bank rose 0.8 percent and Commercial Bank of Qatar added 0.5 percent.

"With nearly all companies declaring great profits for 2011, the market is excited and optimistic about the upcoming period," said Yassir Mckee, executive manager at Al Rayan Financial Brokerage.

The index climbed 0.2 percent to 8,790 points.

"Key technical levels we're watching out for in Qatar's index are 8,850 and 8,910 levels," said Sleiman Aboulhosn, assistant fund manager at Al Masah Capital. "The past four trading days witnessed a good move in the right direction, so we're looking forward to a continuation next week."

In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark rose 0.2 percent to end near Monday's 42-month high in trading focused on mid-caps.

Telecoms operator Zain Saudi climbed 6.8 percent and developer Dar Al Arkan rose 1.9 percent.

"The index will face a strong resistance close to current levels of 7,800 and the market will come back again close to 7,500, which is a strong buying opportunity for medium term traders," said Mohab el-Deen, technical analyst at Cairo's Beltone Financial.

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) climbed 2.4 percent to 64.75 riyals. Credit Suisse raised its price target for the telecoms operator to 75 riyals from 70 riyals with an 'outperform' rating.

In Dubai, the index snapped a two-day losing streak and gained 1.9 percent.

Emaar Properties added 4 percent, Dubai Financial Market rose 4.5 percent and contractor Arabtec climbed 3.8 percent.

"There's a push and pull between people moving from speculative names into bluechips," said Amer Khan, fund manager at Shuaa Asset Management.

"Money is flow back into fundamentally strong names, especially with earnings coming up. You don't want to be holding weaker names, especially in the summer."

Abu Dhabi's index dipped 0.3 percent, down for a third session as banks and property shares weighed.

