By Tamim Elyan and Nadia Saleem
| CAIRO/DUBAI, March 28
CAIRO/DUBAI, March 28 Egypt's bourse rallied on
Wednesday after an Algerian finance ministry source said the
government would pay $6.5 billion to acquire a majority stake in
Orascom Telecom's (OT) unit Djezzy, while trading was
mixed on Gulf markets.
Resolution of a long-running dispute over Djezzy would lift
a cloud that has hung for years over OT, a heavyweight on
Egypt's bourse, and could bring more funds flowing into the
country's entire equity market.
Analysts said the Algerian finance ministry source's implied
valuation of Djezzy was far above their expectations.
"All the market ran after this news," said Fady Azeem
el-Dawla of Naeem brokerage.
Russia's Vimpelcom acquired Djezzy last year as part
of a $6 billion deal to buy assets from OT's Egyptian owners.
Cairo's main index rose 1.1 percent as bluechips
rallied.
Ezz Steel surged 8.3 percent, Orascom Telecom
Media and Technology climbed 6.4 percent and El Sewedy
Electric added 5.8 percent.
In the Gulf, Qatar's bourse rose to an 11-week high as
sentiment picked up ahead of first-quarter earnings.
Banks and service sector stocks supported gains. Qatar
Telecom climbed 1.2 percent, Qatar Islamic Bank
rose 0.8 percent and Commercial Bank of Qatar
added 0.5 percent.
"With nearly all companies declaring great profits for 2011,
the market is excited and optimistic about the upcoming period,"
said Yassir Mckee, executive manager at Al Rayan Financial
Brokerage.
The index climbed 0.2 percent to 8,790 points.
"Key technical levels we're watching out for in Qatar's
index are 8,850 and 8,910 levels," said Sleiman Aboulhosn,
assistant fund manager at Al Masah Capital. "The past four
trading days witnessed a good move in the right direction, so
we're looking forward to a continuation next week."
In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark rose 0.2 percent to
end near Monday's 42-month high in trading focused on mid-caps.
Telecoms operator Zain Saudi climbed 6.8 percent
and developer Dar Al Arkan rose 1.9 percent.
"The index will face a strong resistance close to current
levels of 7,800 and the market will come back again close to
7,500, which is a strong buying opportunity for medium term
traders," said Mohab el-Deen, technical analyst at Cairo's
Beltone Financial.
Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) climbed 2.4 percent to
64.75 riyals. Credit Suisse raised its price target for the
telecoms operator to 75 riyals from 70 riyals with an
'outperform' rating.
In Dubai, the index snapped a two-day losing streak
and gained 1.9 percent.
Emaar Properties added 4 percent, Dubai Financial
Market rose 4.5 percent and contractor Arabtec
climbed 3.8 percent.
"There's a push and pull between people moving from
speculative names into bluechips," said Amer Khan, fund manager
at Shuaa Asset Management.
"Money is flow back into fundamentally strong names,
especially with earnings coming up. You don't want to be holding
weaker names, especially in the summer."
Abu Dhabi's index dipped 0.3 percent, down for a
third session as banks and property shares weighed.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The measure rose 1.1 percent to 5,040 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark climbed 0.2 percent to 8,790 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index climbed 0.2 percent to 7,783 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.9 percent to 1,683 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 1.3 percent to 5,721 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 2,567 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure ended flat at 6,187 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure slipped 0.2 percent to 1,150 points.
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)