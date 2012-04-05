By Nadia Saleem
| DUBAI, April 5
DUBAI, April 5 Dubai's bourse slipped on
Thursday from a five-week high as most Gulf markets closed lower
amid a weak global backdrop and Egyptian stocks eased as
concerns lingered that an emboldened Muslim Brotherhood could
deepen political instability.
Dubai's index finished 1 percent lower, trimming
year-to-date gains to 24.6 percent.
Developer Deyaar and National Central Cooling
(Tabreed) falling 3.7 and 7.8 percent respectively,
and contractor Arabtec shed 3.6 percent.
"(A) speculative stock picking strategy is likely to persist
next week," said Firass Yaish, business development manager
at ICM Capital.
European shares and fell on Thursday on fears the euro debt
crisis is flaring up again, crimping investors' appetite for
riskier assets.
In Egypt, the main index lost 0.2 percent.
The Muslim Brotherhood decided at the weekend to field a
candidate for a presidential election, reversing an earlier
pledge not to. The group, which already dominates parliament and
an assembly named to draw up a new constitution, once said it
was not seeking a monopoly on power.
The index has fallen about 4 percent this week.
"Investors are hesitating because we have the maximum amount
of ambiguity, which means risk, less ability to forecast and
analyse and therefore no appetite," said Osama Mourad, CEO of
Arab Finance Brokerage. "We've seen a slowdown in volume and a
tendency just to sit on the sidelines and see what happens."
Orascom Telecom Media and Technology dropped 1.4
percent and investment bank EFG-Hermes dipped 0.2
percent.
In Qatar, the index lost 0.3 percent, declining for a
third day since Monday's 12-week high.
"The Qatar index has rebounded recently from 8,650 to move
toward 8,900, which is a strong resistance," said Mohabeldeen
Agena, head of technical analysis at Cairo's Beltone Financial.
"It is normal to see profit-taking as the market tries to
absorb the selling pressure near this resistance level," Agena
said, adding further resistance would be at 9,250 points.
Commercial Bank of Qatar lost 1 percent. The
lender is expected to post a first-quarter net profit rise of 9
percent, according to a Reuters poll. Qatar Islamic Bank
fell 1 percent. Analysts expected its quarterly
earnings to grow 9.6 percent. [ID: nLDE83201S]
Heavyweight Qatar National Bank slipped 0.3
percent. It posted a 17.4 percent rise in first-quarter profits
on Wednesday, just shy of analyst estimates.
In Oman, the bourse rallied for a fifth session on investor
optimism about earnings. The index rose 0.4 percent to
its highest close since March 25.
"The market is bullish because results season is expected to
be good," said Harikumar Varma assistant vice-president of asset
management at Gulf Baader Capital Markets. "Pension funds are
buyers in the market. The 6,000 mark on the index should be
breached soon."
In Kuwait, the index slipped 0.3 percent to a
five-week low, as logistics firm Agility fell 1.2
percent.
"The market remains dominated by small-caps and a lot of
retail investors are looking to make a quick buck," said a
Kuwait-based trader who asked not to be identified.
Overall sentiment was downbeat as investors expected
companies to report poor first-quarter earnings.
(Additional reporting by Tom Pfeiffer in Cairo; Editing by
Firouz Sedarat)