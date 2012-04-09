By Nadia Saleem and Tom Pfeiffer
DUBAI/CAIRO, April 9 Saudi shares retreated on
Monday after a call by the king for a crackdown against market
manipulation spooked investors, and Egypt's bourse fell to
eight-week lows over top-level differences about the terms of an
IMF loan.
King Abdullah has ordered the crackdown, insisting action
should be taken if necessary against improper trading, the daily
Alsharq newspaper reported on Monday.
This spooked retail investors, who either tried to reduce
their market exposure or stayed away altogether. Turnover fell
to 11.7 billion riyals ($3.1 billion), the lowest since March 3.
The index dipped 0.3 percent in its fourth straight
decline to trim 2012 gains to 19.9 percent.
"When the CMA (Capital Market Authority) charges someone
with unethical trading they freeze their buying, but not the
selling," said a Riyadh-based trader who asked not to be
identified. "This started a domino wave of selling."
Some traders said the move may help curb market volatility.
"Fundamentals took a back seat (recently) and the net result
was stocks with no fundamental strength skyrocketing, which
sends the wrong message if you're looking to open the market to
foreigners," said Amer Khan, fund manager at Shuaa Asset
Management. "This is a very welcoming development to prevent a
bubble from forming."
Saudi Arabia is taking gradual steps to open the stock
exchange to direct foreign ownership.
Banks were the main losers, while some petrochemical stocks
also closed lower. Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC)
slipped 0.7 percent and Al Rajhi Bank shed 1 percent.
Egypt's main index fell 2.7 percent to its lowest
level since Feb. 7 after the Muslim Brotherhood challenged the
government to change the terms of the emergency IMF loan,
showing political powers remain far apart on how to stave off a
payments crisis.
Brotherhood presidential candidate Khairat al-Shater said he
had told the army-backed interim government it should either
postpone borrowing from the IMF or speed up the formation of a
new government.
"It is not logical that I approve a loan that the
transitional government would take for two or three months, then
demand that I, as a permanent government, repay," Shater said in
an interview with Reuters.
Sealing the $3.2 billion IMF loan would help reassure
investors after over a year of political and economic turmoil.
Shater's comments were "definitely a negative and no one
will be buying in the market until there is clarity on the ...
IMF loan talks," said Teymour el-Derini of Naeem Brokerage.
Among decliners, Ezz Steel lost 3.7 percent and
property developer Palm Hills dropped 5.3 percent.
In Dubai, the index lost 0.7 percent, trimming 2012
gains to 22.5 percent, as Asian shares fell after a sharp
slowdown in U.S. jobs growth raised concerns about the strength
of the world's largest economy.
"Data from U.S. made investors, who were too positive for
too long, to rethink their stance of continued global growth -
that's what is pulling our markets back," said Shuaa's Khan.
Dubai bellwether Emaar Properties slipped 0.9
percent, Emirates NBD dipped 1.1 percent and telecoms
operator du shed 2.6 percent.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark dipped 0.5 percent to its
lowest close since Feb. 23. Qatar's index declined 0.3
percent, down for a fifth consecutive session.
"We're in the midst of earnings and until we see numbers
that negate this sentiment, expect investors to remain
cautious," Khan added.
Elsewhere, Kuwait's benchmark slipped 0.6 percent to
its lowest close since Feb. 28.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The benchmark slipped 0.3 percent to 7,698 points.
EGYPT
* The measure fell 2.7 percent to 4,594 points.
DUBAI
* The index retreated 0.7 percent to 1,658 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slipped 0.5 percent to 2,547 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark dipped 0.3 percent at 8,757 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure declined 0.6 percent to 6,120 points.
OMAN
* The index eased 0.2 percent to 5,829 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure slipped 0.3 percent to 1,139 points.
