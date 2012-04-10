By Nadia Saleem and Patrick Werr
| DUBAI/CAIRO, April 10
DUBAI/CAIRO, April 10 The Saudi bourse declined
for a fifth session on Tuesday as investors booked gains from a
recent rally, and Egyptian shares fell to a nine-week low on
uncertainty over the drafting of a new constitution and a
presidential election.
The kingdom's index lost 1.9 percent, trimming
year-to-date gains to 17.7 percent.
Heavyweights Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC)
and Al Rajhi Bank fell 2.6 and 2.2 percent
respectively.
"Today's move is normal and healthy and in the short term it
(the index) could go down to 7,460 points," said a Saudi-based
portfolio manager who asked not to be identified.
"The majority of people are not looking at earnings
unfortunately, but they will give a good support to the market
because expectations are good especially on banks and even
petrochemicals," he added.
A call by King Abdullah for a crackdown against market
manipulation has spooked investors, some analysts say.
In Egypt, the main index fell 0.8 percent to its
lowest close since Feb. 6, on its sixth day of decline.
An Egyptian court halted on Tuesday a move to create a new
constitutional assembly pending a ruling on its legality, a move
that could delay a constitution needed urgently to clarify the
powers of Egypt's new head of state.
"The verdict of the administrative court will add to the
political ambiguity and weigh on the market," said Osama Mourad
of Arab Finance Brokerage.
Another court began hearing a suit seeking to bar Hosni
Mubarak's former intelligence chief Omar Suleiman and his last
prime minister from running for the presidency.
Ezz Steel dropped 1.9 percent after it said its
2011 net profit dropped 20 percent as soaring costs and higher
taxes offset a rise in sales.
In Dubai, the index rallied 1.3 percent as
bargain-hunters bought stocks after three sessions of declines.
Telecoms operator du jumped 6.8 percent. Analysts on
average forecast the firm will report a 36 percent increase in
first-quarter profit.
"(There's) surprisingly upbeat sentiment today from local
investors - overall there is positive sentiment towards Q1
numbers," said Julian Bruce, EFG-Hermes director of
institutional equity sales. "We had a pull-back for a few
sessions and investors decided to step back in."
In Doha, Vodafone Qatar surged 10 percent to a
near two-year high, with retail investors betting the operator
will report improved earnings.
The index rose 0.2 percent, its first gain in six
sessions.
In Kuwait, Boubyan Bank climbed 3.6 percent after
National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) received regulatory
approval to raise its stake in the Islamic lender. NBK closed
flat.
"This is a long-term positive for NBK, but short term there
will be no effect on earnings," said Shahid Hameed, Global
Investment House's regional head of asset management.
Kuwait Finance House climbed 1.4 percent and Gulf
Finance House added 5.5 percent.
"Some large-cap names are reaching levels which should be a
medium-term bottom -- we're at a point where Kuwait will start
looking positive purely on valuations," he added.
The index advanced 0.5 percent, extending
year-to-date gains to 5.8 percent.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The benchmark fell 1.9 percent to 7,552 points.
EGYPT
* The index lost 0.8 percent to 4,559 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.3 percent to 1,678 points.
QATAR
* The index ticked up 0.2 percent at 8,771 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure climbed 0.5 percent to 6,149 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.9 percent to 5,883 points.
ABU DHABI
* The benchmark ended flat at 2,547 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure slipped 0.4 percent to 1,135 points.
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)