DUBAI, April 16 Dubai's bourse recorded its largest one-day decline since March on Monday as telecom operator du weighed and investors booked gains across the Gulf markets against a weak global backdrop.

Du fell 9.9 percent, giving up most of a 14.5-percent jump in the previous session, a rise attributed by some to expectations of strong earnings and by others to a faulty trade. An exchange spokesman declined to comment on the move.

Analysts polled by Reuters have on average forecast du's first-quarter profit would rise by 36 percent.

The index fell 1.6 percent, trimming year-to-date gains to 21.9 points.

Contractor Arabtec declined 2.1 percent and Emaar Properties shed 0.3 percent.

In Saudi Arabia, the index fell for a third day, losing 1 percent to finish at its lowest level since Feb. 29.

Bellwether Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) slipped 1.3 percent, Nama Chemicals dropped 9.9 percent and Saudi Arabian Fertilizers shed 1.4 percent.

Investors are wary of SABIC's quarterly earnings after its unit SAFCO posted a 5.5 percent drop in earnings on Saturday, citing a decrease in the sale price of urea.

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical dropped 1.4 percent, extending declines since saying its first-quarter loss widened to 71.1 million riyals ($19 million) from to 8.3 million riyals a year earlier.

Banks helped stem losses with Samba Financial Group gaining 2.4 percent, Riyad Bank and Banque Saudi Fransi rising 0.2 and 0.8 percent respectively.

"Investors have been pricing-in banks' earnings but any further correction is a good buy," said Ali Adou, portfolio manager at The National Investor. "Saudi banks are very liquid in terms of deposit rations and the government is on a full expansion mode and it will sustain the sector."

Abu Dhabi's benchmark closed 0.5 percent lower, extending its decline to a fourth session.

"UAE markets are back in correction-mode this week, following global equity selling which was triggered by euro debt and global growth concerns on Friday," said Sleiman Aboulhosn, assistant fund manager at Al Masah Capital.

"The sell-off is not severe but it looks like more losses are on the cards this week. Depending on how first-quarter earnings turn out, this dip might present a great buying opportunity for a significant upside extension before year-end."

Analysts are expecting banks and real estate firms to post stronger earnings numbers on back of a recovering economy.

A Reuters poll in March put UAE's growth forecast at 3.1 percent for 2012.

"Everybody will look for timing their buys as best as they possibly can," said Amer Khan, fund manager at Shuaa Asset Management, adding that it could take a couple of weeks for buyers to return as earnings results are released.

Elsewhere, Qatar's index fell 0.1 percent to its lowest close since March 25.

Asian shares and the euro fall as a surge in Spanish government bond yields renewed concerns about Europe's sovereign debt crisis and undermined investor appetite for riskier assets.

MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The index dropped 1.6 percent to 1,649 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The benchmark fell 1 percent to 7,278 points.

ABU DHABI

* The benchmark slipped 0.5 percent to 2,500 points.

QATAR

* The index declined 0.1 percent at 8,727 points.

OMAN

* The index fell 0.9 percent to 5,949 points.

KUWAIT

* The measure slipped 0.3 percent to 6,196 points.

BAHRAIN

* The measure inched up 0.05 percent to 1,139 points. (Editing by Firouz Sedarat)