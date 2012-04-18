By Nadia Saleem
| DUBAI, April 18
DUBAI, April 18 Gulf markets were steady on
Wednesday as investors awaited quarterly results, while selling
pressure on Dubai's small- and mid-cap stocks dragged the bourse
lower.
Mortgage lender Tamweel dropped 9.5 percent,
cutting year-to-date gains to 105.6 percent, after it posted a
33 percent fall in first-quarter profit. Its earnings were hit
by one-time litigation provisions.
Air Arabia fell 9.4 percent after going
ex-dividend and Dubai's index slipped 0.4 percent to
1,643 points, its lowest close since March 20. The market holds
above a support level at 1,637 points, trading sideways as
investors await more first-quarter earnings.
"So far, a lot of investors have been positioning for
operating strength from companies in first-quarter and now it's
delivery time," said Ibrahim Masood, senior investment officer
at Mashreq bank.
"The results will determine where we go from here, but I
wouldn't be surprised to see us continue sideways in muted
trade."
Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real
Estate gained 1.8 and 0.9 percent respectively. Abu
Dhabi Commercial Bank rose 1.3 percent.
The emirate's index ended 0.3 percent higher at 2,513
points, extending gains since Monday's eight-week closing low.
"The next significant support is around 2,468 and it looks
like the index will eventually reach that level, at a minimum,"
said Bruce Powers, head of research and analysis at Trust
Securities.
"In the meantime, a bounce could come at any time but
there's nothing indicating that at this point. Resistance to
watch is around 2535 and 2,550," he added.
In Saudi Arabia, investors booked intra-day gains ahead of
the weekend in trading focused in small and mid-cap stocks. The
index ended near-flat at 7,514 points, following a
rebound on Tuesday from a seven-week trough.
"The index will test the resistance at 7,600 level after
rising from a strong support near 7,300," said Mateb Al Ghanim,
portfolio manager at Amlakuna Investment Group.
Zain Saudi rose 4.9 percent, accounting for more
than a quarter turnover. The telecoms operator, a recent target
of retail investors, said it was finalising the refinancing of a
$2.6 billion facility due in July after it posted another
quarterly loss.
In Qatar, banks slipped, but the index ended
near-flat.
Masraf Al Rayan and Qatar Commercial Bank
declined 0.6 and 0.5 percent respectively. Doha Bank
fell 1.6 percent.
"Last year, Qatar's banks were some of the best performing
but they are lagging now due to a lack of catalysts," said Ali
Adou, portfolio manager at The National Investor.
"The government hasn't started awarding the major World Cup
2022 projects yet, which will be a positive for the banking
sector in general as lending will grow."
In Muscat, Ominvest jumped 5.6 percent to a
six-month high after saying its unit Oman Arab Bank will sell a
25 percent stake in an initial public offering.
The index finished 0.4 percent higher, up for a sixth
session in seven.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index dipped 0.4 percent to 1,643 points.
ABU DHABI
* The benchmark climbed 0.3 percent to 2,513 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index ticks up 0.03 percent to 7,514 points.
QATAR
* The index edged up 0.04 percent at 8,717 points.
OMAN
* The index gained 0.4 percent to 6,008 points.
EGYPT
* The measure slipped 0.1 percent to 4,673 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure rose 0.5 percent to 6,268 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure advanced 0.8 percent to 1,154 points.
(Editing by Firouz Sedarat)