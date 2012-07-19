DUBAI, July 19 Shares of National Bank of Kuwait suffered their biggest one-day decline in at least two years on Thursday after the lender posted a drop in quarterly earnings, while profit taking ahead of Ramadan weighed on most Gulf share markets.

Shares in NBK fell 5.7 percent to their lowest close since Jan. 3.

NBK, after the market close on Wednesday, posted a net profit of $140.2 million in the three months to June 30, according to Reuters calculations, down from $240.2 million for the same period of 2011. That was half analysts' forecast of 79.33 million dinars ($281.2 million).

The bank blamed the country's political deadlock, which has put many economic development plans on hold. Second-quarter profit was hit by a $96.4 million provision which the bank took because of "further potential deterioration in our operating environment".

"NBK's results ... offer a highly negative surprise - while top-line hardly showed any improvement, there was a lack of support coming from non-interest income," Naveed Ahmed, analyst at Global Investment House, wrote in a note.

Kuwait's stock market closed down 0.4 percent at a three-week low.

In the United Arab Emirates, shares of Emaar Properties fell 1.2 percent, down from Wednesday's 12-week high. Investors have built positions ahead of the developer's earnings, which are expected to show a 107 percent rise in second-quarter profit.

Builder Arabtec declined 1.3 percent and Deyaar Development shed 2.4 percent.

Dubai's index finished 0.7 percent lower, pulling away from Wednesday's 10-week peak.

"Market sentiment is weak in the region because of Ramadan," said Kanaga Sundar, Gulf Baader Capital Markets head of research. "That's clearly a trigger for profit taking."

In Oman, Bank Muscat fell 0.8 percent, Ahli Bank slipped 2 percent and Oman and Emirates Investment Holding lost 1.9 percent.

Muscat's benchmark shed 0.5 percent.

Sundar said trading volumes on the Oman bourse were likely to be low for the next two weeks, with Ramadan expected to start over the weekend.

"Earnings were mostly in line or above estimates and a good market yield is limiting downside risk. But people are risk-averse as we could have a bit of a correction in Ramadan," he said.

EGYPT MARKET SLOW

Elsewhere, Qatar's index closed 0.6 percent lower, slipping from Wednesday's six-week closing high.

Qatar Electricity and Water was the main drag, down 2.9 percent. Doha Bank fell 2.6 percent and Industries Qatar shed 0.8 percent.

Egypt bucked the trend, with its main index rising 1 percent but volumes were thin and investors were cautious after newly elected President Mohamed Mursi hinted that he was putting off forming a government.

Mursi has yet to announce his cabinet and media reports on Wednesday said that the interim cabinet would remain in place through Ramadan.

"The market is very slow, especially with news that the current government is staying until the end of Ramadan, which is disappointing news," said Osama Mourad of Arab Finance Brokerage.

"It shows that the Brotherhood is incapable of forming a government ... in Mursi's 100-day programme," he added.

Orascom Construction, Egypt's biggest company by market value which has construction and fertiliser businesses, gained 0.3 percent while investment bank EFG-Hermes rose 1.8 percent.

"Traders are holding off in anticipation of a long weekend and the start of Ramadan - people that will buy today will only be able to settle their accounts on Tuesday," Mourad said.

THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

KUWAIT

* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 5,814 points.

DUBAI

* The benchmark fell 0.7 percent to 1,536 points.

ABU DHABI

* The measure ticked up 0.2 percent to 2,468 points.

OMAN

* The index slipped 0.5 percent to 5,445 points.

QATAR

* The index declined 0.6 percent to 8,281 points.

EGYPT

* The index gained 1 percent to 4,868 points.

BAHRAIN

* The measure ticked up 0.1 percent to 1,115 points. (Additional reporting by Dina Zayed in Cairo; Editing by Susan Fenton)