By Nadia Saleem
| DUBAI, July 26
DUBAI, July 26 Gulf markets ended mixed on
Thursday in lackluster trade with telcom operator Etisalat
helping lift the Abu Dhabi index after strong
quarterly results.
In the United Arab Emirates, Etisalat's shares rose 0.7
percent. The telco reported a 17-percent rise in profits in the
second-quarter, beating estimates.
Chief Executive Ahmad Julfar told Reuters Etisalat may
increase its holding in Saudi Arabia's operator Mobily
.
"The company has managed to effectively control its costs
which have been reflected in the improvement of EBITDA (earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margins,"
analyst Umar Faruqui at Global Investment House said in a
research note. "Our full year 2012 net profit forecast for
Etisalat is 7.35 billion, which we believe is likely to be met."
Abu Dhabi's index ticked up 0.3 percent higher,
snapping a three-day losing streak.
In Dubai, bluechips rose with Emaar Properties
gaining 1.3 percent, up for a third straight session. Contractor
Arabtec gained 1 percent and heavyweight lender
Emirates NBD advanced 2.7 percent.
The emirate's index climbed 0.6 percent to close at
1,510 points.
Elsewhere, Qatar Co for Meat and Livestock (QMLS)
surged 5.7 percent to hit a fresh all-time high.
The stock is up 80.5 percent year-to-date, outperforming
Doha's benchmark, which is down 6.3 percent so far this
year.
"The activity (on QMLS) is mostly retail dominated and is
looking more like a momentum play," said Ahmed Shehada, head of
trading at Qatar National Bank Financial Services. "There is a
strong move in several mid- and small-caps and you see money
moving from one name to the other."
Other stocks being targeted by retail investors include
Vodafone Qatar and Mazaya Qatar, which have
year-to-date gains of 17.9 percent and 52.6 percent
respectively.
Doha's index ended little changed. Gains in QMLS and
banks offset declines in 13 stocks. Masraf Al Rayan
added 0.2 percent.
In Kuwait, Al Ahli Bank slipped 1.5 percent in its
heaviest trading in more than three years.
The lender traded 15.6 million shares, accounting for nearly
a fifth of all shares changing hands on the bourse.
"Most probably, it's a change in ownership or the shares are
being collateralised from one bank to another for a loan," said
Fouad Darwish, head of brokerage at Global Investment House.
Kuwait's index eased 0.07 percent to its lowest
close since Jan. 12. It has given up all of its early-year gains
and has dropped since reaching a one-year high in early May.
"Since May, the market has been through volatility. People
are nervous because most of the bank's results are late, which
is never the case. (National Bank of Kuwait's) results didn't
help at all," Darwish added. "Investors are on the sidelines.
There is nothing positive in the market."
Heavyweight National Bank of Kuwait rose 1
percent, up from Wednesday's nine-month low as bargain hunters
returned.
The lender has been under selling pressure since last week
when it posted a 41.6 percent decline in second-quarter profit,
widely missing estimates.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
ABU DHABI
* The index gained 0.3 percent to 2,470 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 1,510 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark eased 0.06 percent to 8,227 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure eased 0.07 percent to 5,747 points.
EGYPT
* The measure advances 0.2 percent to 4,753 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 0.2 percent to 5,388 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure gained 0.4 percent to 1,114 points.
(Editing by Amran Abocar)