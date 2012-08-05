DUBAI Aug 5 Markets in the United Arab Emirates gained on Sunday on positive sentiment towards the country's property sector, as encouraging second-quarter numbers fuel buying, with Dubai's index rising for a fifth straight session to a fresh 13-week high.

Dubai's index rose 1.6 percent to its highest close since May 3, buoyed by further advances in real estate-linked shares.

Heavyweight Emaar Properties gained 1.2 percent, hitting a new 15-month high. Other gainers included Arabtec , up 1.7 percent, and Deyaar Development, which registered its largest one-day gain since March 11, jumping 14.8 percent to a 15-week high.

The positive tone also helped Dubai Financial Market , the Gulf's only listed bourse, shake off a 31 percent fall in second-quarter profit to gain 1.5 percent on the day.

"It doesn't matter what the revenues are - what matters in the short term is sentiment and expectations," said Sleiman Aboulhosn, assistant fund manager at Al Masah Capital. "There are expectations of better volumes at the moment. If Dubai and Emaar are expected to continue higher, volumes will improve."

In Abu Dhabi, real estate was also the driver as the index advanced for the sixth session in seven, up 0.1 percent.

Aldar Properties, which is due to report its Q2 numbers on Tuesday, climbed 3.3 percent to its highest close since March 28. Sorouh Real Estate rose 1.9 percent.

Egypt's main index rose 0.9 percent, its seventh straight gain, driven by optimism that a new cabinet put in place by President Mohamed Mursi will move faster than its predecessor on urgent reforms and foreign financial aid.

Mursi reinstated an investment minister, a role that was dropped in the previous, army-backed administration. Investors also welcomed the appointment of the relatively young Hatem Saleh as trade minister.

"We finally have a new cabinet and the names are somehow better than before," said Osama Mourad, CEO of Arab Finance Brokerage.

"The fact that Egypt is rushing to secure the $3.2 billion loan is the most positive news as the most dangerous thing right now is the liquidity shortage," he added, referring to a long-delayed loan Egypt hopes to secure from the International Monetary Fund to help fend off a budget crunch.

Qatar's benchmark index rose for a fourth straight session to end 0.1 percent up, its highest close since June 6. Buying momentum has strengthened since the index crossed 8,300, an important level psychologically.

Qatar Navigation, which posted a 5.5 percent gain in first-half net profit, advanced 1.4 percent. However, Barwa Real Estate, whose profit slipped 21.1 percent in the first six months of 2012 versus last year, dropped 1.6 percent.

In Kuwait, the benchmark ticked up in late trade, closing 0.2 percent higher. Kuwait Projects Company, which reported marginal growth in quarterly net profit but said it was positive about its outlook for the latter half of 2012, gained 1.4 percent.

Saudi's index slipped 0.1 percent on profit-taking to give up the previous day's nine-week high.

Market heavyweights dropped as six of the seven largest stocks by market value finished down - the exception being Saudi Basic Industries Corp, which ended 0.6 percent higher.

Bahrain's index slipped 0.2 percent to a fresh nine-year low, while in Oman, the measure halted two sessions of sharp gains to close 0.5 percent lower.

