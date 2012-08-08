DUBAI Aug 8 Saudi Arabia's index closed
lower on Wednesday after touching a five-week high in the
session, weighed down by large caps, while Dubai's market was
pulled lower by builder Arabtec which posted a surprise
quarterly loss.
Heavyweight Saudi Basic Industries dipped 0.6
percent and Etihad Etisalat slipped 0.4 percent.
Banks were mixed, with Al Rajhi Bank gaining 0.3
percent, SABB up 0.9 percent and Banque Saudi Fransi
rising 1.2 percent. However, Arab National Bank
dropped 2 percent, with Riyad Bank down 0.2 percent.
Volumes have held up well in Saudi Arabia, despite the
traditionally quiet holy fasting month of Ramadan which began in
mid-July.
"Trading volumes have picked up this month, which is unusual
for mid-Ramadan - it may be people taking positions before the
market closes for the Eid holiday," said Tariq Alalaiwat, equity
research analyst at NCB Capital.
The Saudi market still looks attractive, Alalaiwat added,
backed by its strong economy.
Dubai's index continued its slide from Sunday's
13-week high, slipping 0.1 percent.
Real estate stocks, which had driven the index upwards,
fell. Arabtec, which posted a quarterly loss on
Wednesday on increased costs, slumped 4 percent.
Emaar Properties and Deyaar slipped for
the third successive day, down 0.9 and 3.1 percent respectively.
Bucking the trend was Drake and Scull, which gained
4.3 percent to its highest close since April 26. The contractor
is yet to report quarterly numbers and investors are betting on
them being positive, with volumes at their highest since March
4.
In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 0.1 percent as bank
stocks continued to show positive momentum after encouraging
second-quarter numbers.
First Gulf Bank advanced 1.4 percent and Union
National Bank gained 2 percent to fresh 16-week and
18-week highs respectively.
In Qatar, the measure rose for a seventh-straight session to
close 0.4 percent higher.
Qatar Telecom was the main support, up 2.9 percent
to its highest close since June 7 - its fifth gain in a row.
Industries Qatar climbed 1.4 percent after posting
a slight rise in second quarter net profit, in line with
analysts' average forecast.
"The company has benefited significantly from the QAFCO-5
commercial launch in Q1/12 and LDPE-3 launch during Q2/12," said
Hettish Karmani, senior financial analyst at Global Investment
House, in a note to clients.
Egypt's index ended 1.1 percent lower, with the
majority of stocks in the red.
Orascom Telecom fell 3.1 percent, EFG Hermes
dipped 2.8 percent and Palm Hill Development Co
dropped 4.7 percent.
Bahrain's bourse slumped 1.5 percent to a fresh
nine-year low as banks with strong links to Kuwait suffered.
Ahli United Bank and Ithmaar Bank, both
also listed in Kuwait, dropped 1.8 and 4 percent respectively.
BBK fell 7.9 percent.
Political upheaval in Kuwait, a leading OPEC exporter, is
keeping away institutional investors, leaving the market at the
mercy of day-traders. The Kuwait index slumped to a seven-month
low in the previous sessions after members of parliament again
boycotted a session of the country's assembly.
Banks in Kuwait have so far posted disappointing
second-quarter results, with high provisions and warnings the
economic situation in the country is being hurt by political
stagnation.
Commercial Bank of Kuwait, which didn't trade on
Wednesday, reported lower net profit for the fifth successive
quarter as the lender was forced to book impairments. Burgan
Bank and National Bank of Kuwait also
revealed sizeable provisions in Q2 numbers.
Kuwait's bourse ticked up slightly, by 0.05 percent,
from Tuesday's seven-month low, while the Muscat index
closed near-flat for the second successive day.
