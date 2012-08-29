DUBAI Aug 29 Dubai's bourse halted a three-day
decline on Wednesday as bargain-hunters returned but trading
volumes dropped to a four-week low, while most Gulf markets were
flat in lacklustre trade ahead of Friday's U.S. Federal Reserve
symposium, which may signal whether the Fed plans more stimulus.
Dubai's index gained 0.7 percent, heading back
towards Thursday's 16-week high. Bellwether Emaar Properties
rose 1.2 percent, Deyaar Development added
2.6 percent and contractor Arabtec rose 1.5 percent.
"A lot of people are looking to be long even more in the
region -- offshore investors are still not in the region, it has
just been mainly retail activity," said Ibrahim Masood, senior
investment officer at Mashreq Bank. So any weakness in the
market will attract investors, he added.
"A lack of a clear catalysts is keeping everyone in check,
but it isn't a drag on sentiment".
Elsewhere, Kuwait's bourse extended gains to touch a
seven-week high as retail investors bought into small and
mid-cap stocks. The index rose 0.5 percent to its
highest close since July 11.
Despite the continuing political deadlock in Kuwait,
investor confidence has partially returned since the index hit
an eight-year low on Aug. 12. This is because companies have
posted second-quarter earnings by the deadline, removing fears
they could be suspended for failure to do so in time.
"In the investment sector, most of the companies made money
and losses went down significantly," said Fouad Darwish, head of
brokerage services at Global Investment House. "There is a
serious improvement, which gave an impetus to put money in this
sector."
Gulf Finance House gained 2.5 percent, Ithmaar
Bank rose 5.4 percent and Gulf Investment House
jumped 7.7 percent.
The political situation remains a risk, however. Several
thousands of Kuwaitis took part in a rally late on Monday to
protest changes to the electoral law which they said could harm
the prospects of opposition lawmakers in upcoming elections. The
rally was peaceful and relatively small, but if protests expand,
the market could again worry about political stability ahead of
elections expected by year-end.
KINGDOM HOLDING SOARS
In Saudi Arabia, the index held on to recent gains,
closing flat at a near 16-week high ahead of the Saudi weekend.
Kingdom Holding surged 9.8 percent to its highest
close since August 2008 and as trading volume in the stock
spiked to its highest level since early May. Traders and
analysts could not immediately provide a fundamental
justification for the move in the volatile stock.
Cement stocks rallied with Arabian Cement gaining
2.3 percent, and Yanbu Cement and Southern Province
Cement adding 1 percent each.
Shares in food firm Almarai Co climbed 0.4
percent to their highest since April 4 as investors bought in
anticipation of strong third-quarter earnings, fuelled by
spending during the Ramadan holy month, which just ended.
Declines in petrochemical and banking stocks offset gains in
other sectors.
Bellwether Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC)
declined 0.5 percent, Al Rajhi Bank shed 0.3 percent
and Samba Financial Group slipped 0.8 percent.
Elsewhere, Doha's benchmark finished 0.5 percent
lower, continuing a decline from Sunday's 15-week closing high.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The benchmark gained 0.7 percent to 1,556 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index ticked up 0.03 percent to 2,575 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure rose 0.5 percent to 5,839 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged up 0.02 percent to 7,139 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark slipped 0.5 percent to 8,445 points.
EGYPT
* The index declined 0.3 percent to 5,308 points.
OMAN
* The measure eased 0.05 percent to 5,487 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure gained 0.4 percent to 1,077 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)