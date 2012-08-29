DUBAI Aug 29 Dubai's bourse halted a three-day decline on Wednesday as bargain-hunters returned but trading volumes dropped to a four-week low, while most Gulf markets were flat in lacklustre trade ahead of Friday's U.S. Federal Reserve symposium, which may signal whether the Fed plans more stimulus.

Dubai's index gained 0.7 percent, heading back towards Thursday's 16-week high. Bellwether Emaar Properties rose 1.2 percent, Deyaar Development added 2.6 percent and contractor Arabtec rose 1.5 percent.

"A lot of people are looking to be long even more in the region -- offshore investors are still not in the region, it has just been mainly retail activity," said Ibrahim Masood, senior investment officer at Mashreq Bank. So any weakness in the market will attract investors, he added.

"A lack of a clear catalysts is keeping everyone in check, but it isn't a drag on sentiment".

Elsewhere, Kuwait's bourse extended gains to touch a seven-week high as retail investors bought into small and mid-cap stocks. The index rose 0.5 percent to its highest close since July 11.

Despite the continuing political deadlock in Kuwait, investor confidence has partially returned since the index hit an eight-year low on Aug. 12. This is because companies have posted second-quarter earnings by the deadline, removing fears they could be suspended for failure to do so in time.

"In the investment sector, most of the companies made money and losses went down significantly," said Fouad Darwish, head of brokerage services at Global Investment House. "There is a serious improvement, which gave an impetus to put money in this sector."

Gulf Finance House gained 2.5 percent, Ithmaar Bank rose 5.4 percent and Gulf Investment House jumped 7.7 percent.

The political situation remains a risk, however. Several thousands of Kuwaitis took part in a rally late on Monday to protest changes to the electoral law which they said could harm the prospects of opposition lawmakers in upcoming elections. The rally was peaceful and relatively small, but if protests expand, the market could again worry about political stability ahead of elections expected by year-end.

KINGDOM HOLDING SOARS

In Saudi Arabia, the index held on to recent gains, closing flat at a near 16-week high ahead of the Saudi weekend.

Kingdom Holding surged 9.8 percent to its highest close since August 2008 and as trading volume in the stock spiked to its highest level since early May. Traders and analysts could not immediately provide a fundamental justification for the move in the volatile stock.

Cement stocks rallied with Arabian Cement gaining 2.3 percent, and Yanbu Cement and Southern Province Cement adding 1 percent each.

Shares in food firm Almarai Co climbed 0.4 percent to their highest since April 4 as investors bought in anticipation of strong third-quarter earnings, fuelled by spending during the Ramadan holy month, which just ended.

Declines in petrochemical and banking stocks offset gains in other sectors.

Bellwether Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) declined 0.5 percent, Al Rajhi Bank shed 0.3 percent and Samba Financial Group slipped 0.8 percent.

Elsewhere, Doha's benchmark finished 0.5 percent lower, continuing a decline from Sunday's 15-week closing high.

WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

DUBAI

* The benchmark gained 0.7 percent to 1,556 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index ticked up 0.03 percent to 2,575 points.

KUWAIT

* The measure rose 0.5 percent to 5,839 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index edged up 0.02 percent to 7,139 points.

QATAR

* The benchmark slipped 0.5 percent to 8,445 points.

EGYPT

* The index declined 0.3 percent to 5,308 points.

OMAN

* The measure eased 0.05 percent to 5,487 points.

BAHRAIN

* The measure gained 0.4 percent to 1,077 points. (Editing by Andrew Torchia)