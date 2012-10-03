DUBAI Oct 3 Dubai's bourse hit its highest
level in five months, while Abu Dhabi's index ended at a fresh
14-month high, as confidence in the reviving local property
market boosted real estate stocks.
The Dubai index jumped 1.2 percent to its highest
close since May 1.
Property stocks recovered from Tuesday's dip with Emaar
Properties up 2.5 percent, Union Properties
climbing 1.8 percent and Tamweel gaining 1.6 percent.
Four years after Dubai's real estate bubble burst in 2008,
sending prices down 60 percent, areas of the emirate's property
market have shown signs of recovery in recent months.
This optimism was reinforced at a large property show in
Dubai this week as developers unveiled billion-dollar projects
and new high-end residential developments.
"If you get names like Emaar, Arabtec, Deyaar and Drake and
Scull moving then this creates a positive impact on the wider
bourse," said Julian Bruce, EFG Hermes' director of
institutional equity sales.
Bruce added the market was also boosted by the news that
Vanguard Group, one of the largest mutual fund providers in the
United States, would switch to using FTSE Group from MSCI for
benchmarking, opening up stocks in the United Arab Emirates and
Egypt to their funds.
While FTSE classifies both as emerging markets, MSCI ranks
them as frontier markets.
"The timing remains uncertain but this type of event is
always a catalyst for increased speculative activity," he said.
Abu Dhabi's measure gained 0.2 percent, advancing
further from the previous day's highest close since Aug 4 2011.
The two property firms whose proposed merger has driven
positive sentiment on the bourse in recent days, Aldar
Properties and Sorouh Real Estate, rose 1.5
and 0.8 percent respectively.
Saudi Arabia's bourse, which had gained for three
sessions since Saturday's two-month low, slipped back on
Wednesday, ending the final trading day of the week down 0.1
percent.
Volumes slumped once more with around 145 million shares
traded on the benchmark.
Arab National Bank fell 1.1 percent to its lowest
close since July 2, its 12th decline in the last 14 sessions.
Saudi Telecom Co dipped 0.3 percent to 40.20
riyals. HSBC has raised its target price on STC to 48 riyals
from 44 riyals, according to a note from the bank.
"STC has been delivering stellar domestic revenue growth for
the last two quarters and we expect it to continue," the note
said, adding that HSBC expects STC's third quarter net income to
rise 67 percent year-on-year.
Volumes were also a concern in Egypt, despite the index
snapping a four session losing streak, as investor
uncertainty was reflected in the market.
"Foreign investors continued to shy away from Egyptian
equities and came in as net sellers. Local and regional
investors displayed weak appetite and were on the buy side of
the market," said Pharos Securities in a note.
The benchmark rose 0.8 percent, although volumes dropped to
their lowest level since July 15.
In Oman, the index gained for a fourth straight
session, closing up 0.3 percent. It is the bourse's longest
winning run since the start of September.
Kuwait benchmark gained 0.1 percent, snapping a
three-session losing streak. Conversely, Qatar's bourse
dipped for the first session in four, ending down 0.4 percent.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index jumped 1.2 percent to 1,623 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index advanced 0.2 percent to 2,653 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 0.1 percent to 6,887 points.
EGYPT
* The measure rose 0.8 percent to 5,656 points.
OMAN
* The index gained 0.3 percent to 5,617 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure edged up 0.1 percent to 5,980 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark fell 0.4 percent to 8,504 points.
BAHRAIN
* The measure slipped 0.2 percent to 1,077 points.
($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals)
(Additional reporting by Tom Pfeiffer in Cairo; Editing by
Amran Abocar)