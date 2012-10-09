DUBAI Oct 9 Saudi Arabia's benchmark
slumped to a fresh 10-week low on Tuesday as investors fretted
that a gloomier outlook for the global economy would lead to
lower oil receipts for the world's top crude exporter.
Other Middle East markets were mixed, with investors
cautious as third-quarter earnings season got under way.
The International Monetary Fund cut its growth forecasts for
the second time in six months on Tuesday, warning the global
economic slowdown was worsening.
"This will obviously put some pressure on (Saudi Arabia's)
petrochemical sector," said Farouk Miah, head of research at NCB
Capital. "Fundamentally, there are concerns and added to that
are the geopolitical issues that are continuing in the region."
Saudi's index fell 0.3 percent, its fourth decline in five
sessions to take its losses since Sept. 15's four-month high to
5.2 percent. Oil has fallen 8.7 percent over the same
period.
The petrochemicals' benchmark eased 0.08 percent,
down 5.5 percent for 2012.
"We are in the middle of the earnings season - while the big
companies have not reported yet, there are concerns that the Q3
earnings may not be that strong," added Miah.
Banque Saudi Fransi dropped 1.6 percent and Yanbu
National Petrochemical Co (Yansab) dipped 0.4 percent.
Egypt's main index fell 0.4 percent to a four-week
low, extending losses following Sunday's 2.4 percent decline.
That drop was triggered by President Mohamed Mursi's remarks
he would fight corruption and contract violations - comments
that left investors worried about the scope for retroactive
penalties on companies.
These concerns eased on Monday as Prime Minister Hisham
Kandil and other ministers gave upbeat forecasts for Egypt's
economy at a conference in Cairo.
"Rumours that led the market down yesterday were denied and
the message was very positive for the investors: that Egypt is
going to enhance the investment climate," said Mohamed Kotb,
director of asset management in Naeem Financial Investment.
Of the 10 most traded stocks in terms of turnover, only
Orascom Construction Industries fell, slipping 1.2
percent.
Gainers included investment bank EFG Hermes, up
7.5 percent, and Eastern Tobacco, up 2.9 percent.
In the United Arab Emirates, National Bank of Abu Dhabi
(NBAD) rose 0.5 percent after it said the UAE central
bank had extended a deadline for banks to comply with new
lending limits to state-linked companies.
The original deadline was Sept. 30, but commercial banks
will now have an extra six months, NBAD said.
"The deadline extension comes as a relief as banks now don't
have immediate concerns of taking provisions against it," said
Haissam Arabi, chief executive and fund manager at Gulfmena
Investments.
Dubai's index rose 0.08 percent, but gave back
early-session gains. It hit a 23-week closing high on Sunday,
but fell 1.1 percent the day after.
"We have the third quarter results coming up now and by
year-end we may see dividend announcements too. There are enough
catalysts coming up and investors are waiting for that," added
Arabi.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The benchmark fell 0.3 percent to 6,790 points.
EGYPT
* The measure dipped 0.4 percent to 5,567 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 0.08 percent to 1,628 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 0.1 percent to 2,651 points.
QATAR
* The benchmark ended flat at 8,482 points.
KUWAIT
* The measure slipped 0.02 percent to 5,993 points.
OMAN
* The index climbed 0.02 percent to 5,663 points
BAHRAIN
* The measure declined 0.6 percent to 1,062 points.
(Additional reporting by Tom Perry in Cairo, Writing by Matt
Smith, Editing by Amran Abocar)