By Nadia Saleem
| DUBAI, March 11
DUBAI, March 11 Dubai's measure rose to a
one-week high on Monday, extending gains as investors flocked to
property stocks while all other regional markets also gained.
Dubai's Emaar Properties, the exchange's largest
listed stock by market value, rose 1.6 percent to a fresh
52-week high.
Investors are buying into Emaar to benefit from a tentative
recovery in real estate prices in the country. A lack of
alternative investment opportunity in the sector is also
supporting the stock. Emaar shares have risen 50.1 percent this
year alone, prompting concern the stock is due for a pull back.
Deyaar Development jumped 6.8 percent. The mid-cap
is a usual target for local retail investors. Courier Aramex
advanced 4.2 percent.
The emirate's index climbed 1.1 percent to its
highest close since March 3.
"There is a bit more retail interest spreading into smaller
names. But what has been driving the market is foreign interest
in Emaar - it's hard to go against the trend," said Anastasios
Dalgiannakis, institutional trading manager at Mubasher.
Abu Dhabi's measure added 0.4 percent, extending
gains since Thursday's two-week low.
In Qatar, the benchmark advanced 0.3 percent to its
highest close since Feb. 26. The market has been trading within
a tight range in recent sessions.
Qatar Telecom climbed 1.6 percent. Shares in Qatar
Gas Transport rose 3.1 percent after the company
approved a cash dividend of 1 riyal ($0.27) per share, higher
than an anticipated 0.85 riyal payout.
Elsewhere, Egyptians bought back battered shares, helping
lift Cairo's index by 0.2 percent. The market rose for
a fourth consecutive session since slumping to an 11-week low
last Tuesday.
Shares in Telecom Egypt edged up 0.6 percent,
despite posting a 12.8 percent drop in 2012 profit.
Egyptians were net buyers against other Arab sellers but
investors remain concerned about a currency crisis and a
deteriorating economy amid a negative political backdrop.
In Saudi Arabia, the index advanced 0.2 percent, up
for a third session in four, but the market is trapped in a
tight trading range.
The petrochemical sector supported gains with Saudi Basic
Industries Corp (SABIC) up 0.5 percent and Saudi Kayan
Petrochemical added 0.4 percent.
The kingdom's two heavyweight sectors, banks and
petrochemicals, have been largely ignored by investors after
fourth-quarter earnings.
Elsewhere, Kuwait's measure rose 0.6 percent to a fresh
25-month high and saw its eleventh straight gain.
Small-caps dominated trade as retail investors look for
high-liquid stocks to trade, which are easier to enter and exit.
"We expect the market to continue its cautious uptrend rally
- the market is in need of a healthy fundamental correction
after the continuous increase in order for new entrants in the
market," said Fouad Darwish, head of brokerage at Global
Investment House.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index climbed 1.1 percent to 1,930 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 2,993 points.
EGYPT
* The index gained 0.2 percent to 5,403 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index advanced 0.2 percent to 7,031 points.
KUWAIT
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 6,665 points.
QATAR
* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 8,544 points.
OMAN
The index rose 0.2 percent to 6,013 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index ticked up 0.05 percent to 1,108 points.