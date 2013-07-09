* Hopes rise for Egypt transition to civil rule
* UAE, Saudi Arabia set to announce major aid
* Market recoups most of loss suffered after shootings
* But foreigners still sellers of stocks
* FGB leads up Abu Dhabi on Q2 earnings optimism
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, July 9 Egyptian stocks rose sharply on
Tuesday on signs that the country was moving ahead with a
transition to civil government after the military ousted
president Mohamed Mursi, and on expectations for major financial
aid from the Gulf.
Egyptian Exchange data showed foreign investors remained net
sellers of stocks, and there was tremendous uncertainty over
whether the country could form a coherent government capable of
addressing economic problems.
But late on Monday, a decree issued by interim head of state
Adli Mansour revealed plans for parliamentary elections within
about six months, with a presidential vote to follow; the
parliamentary polls would be held once amendments to Egypt's
suspended constitution were approved in a referendum.
And a spokesman for the Nour Party, the country's
second-biggest Islamist movement after the Muslim Brotherhood,
said it would accept the choice of former finance minister Samir
Radwan as interim prime minister. Political sources said Radwan
had emerged as the favourite for the post.
These events suggested there was still hope for some form of
political accommodation to emerge in Egypt over coming weeks.
"As steps towards forming a new government take place, it
reflects positively on investors' sentiment," said Mohamed
Radwan, director of international sales at Pharos Securities.
But he added, "Foreigners will shy away. With all the
violence, it's difficult to convince them to put money in the
market."
Cairo's benchmark index rose 3.3 percent, recouping
most of a 3.6 percent drop on Monday that was triggered by the
deaths of at least 51 people in Cairo as the army opened fire.
The index is still down 3.2 percent year-to-date, but is
close to last week's one-month peak, which was hit in an initial
burst of optimism immediately after Mursi was overthrown.
Also helping the market were expectations that wealthy
donors in the Gulf would step in to prevent any financial
collapse as Egypt sorted out its political situation.
After trading ended, the United Arab Emirates' state news
agency said the UAE would provide a $1 billion grant to Egypt
and a $2 billion loan as an interest-free central bank deposit.
An Egyptian source also said Saudi Arabia might lend Egypt
another $2 billion, which he expected to be confirmed within two
days.
This aid will not in itself solve Egypt's problems; its
foreign reserves were at $14.9 billion at end-June and were
dropping by at least $1 billion per month.
But the aid does suggest that after Mursi, Egypt has
powerful diplomatic allies which see a strong political interest
in keeping its economy afloat.
GULF
In the Gulf, Abu Dhabi's heavyweight First Gulf Bank (FGB)
rose 3.4 percent to an all-time high, helping lift the
emirate's bourse to a multi-year peak as investors bet on strong
second-quarter earnings.
Analysts polled by Reuters forecast the bank would in coming
days post 6.7 percent average growth in second-quarter profit.
FGB, with the highest loan growth among UAE banks, is among
the top picks for investors, said Ali Adou, portfolio manager at
The National Investor. Also, the lender is expected to be
included in index compiler MSCI's emerging markets index, after
MSCI decided in June to upgrade the country.
"You'll see the partial impact of the upgrade this year and
the rest going forward - but the momentum will build up," Adou
said.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark climbed 1.0 percent to its
highest close since October 2008.
Dubai's index ticked up 0.1 percent to its highest
close since June 20. Trading volume was at its highest in two
weeks, though still moderate because of summer holidays.
Investors are awaiting cues from second-quarter earnings to
justify Dubai's 44.4 percent year-to-date index rise. UAE
companies will start announcing quarterly results later this
month.
Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia's measure climbed 0.2
percent but stayed below Sunday's 15-month high. Petrochemical
shares led gains; Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC)
climbed 0.5 percent after announcing 6 billion riyals ($1.6
billion) or 2 riyals per share in first-half dividends.
In Qatar, Ooredoo, the telecommunications operator
formerly known as Qatar Telecom, rose 1.6 percent, the main
gainer on the bourse. Four analysts forecast the firm would post
31.9 percent average quarterly earnings growth.
Doha's benchmark advanced 0.3 percent, up 11.4
percent in 2013.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The index rose 3.3 percent to 5,290 points.
DUBAI
* The index gained 0.1 percent to 2,344 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 1.0 percent to 3,682 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index advanced 0.2 percent to 7,709 points.
KUWAIT
* The index retreated 0.1 percent to 7,925 points.
OMAN
* The index gained 0.4 percent to 6,487 points.
QATAR
* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 9,310 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 1,190 points.