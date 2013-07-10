* Thin volumes across mkts as Ramadan begins
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, July 9 Egypt's bourse rose on Wednesday
after Gulf countries pledged billions of dollars in aid but
gains were capped in muted trade due to the onset of the Ramadan
fasting month.
Thin trading volumes plagued regional markets with activity
in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait falling to its lowest this year.
After Tuesday's close, Saudi Arabia announced $5 billion in
aid for Egypt, including central bank deposits, energy products
and cash, while the United Arab Emirates offered $3 billion in
grants and loans.
"The market did not react as expected; the money from the
UAE and Saudi Arabia was a surprise, but it's the first day of
Ramadan and people are slowly digesting the news," said Mohamed
Radwan, director of international sales at Pharos Securities.
Aid had been expected, but the packages are large enough to
buy Egypt at least several months' time to try to fix its state
finances and restore enough political stability to resume
attracting private capital. Beyond the size of the packages, the
announcements signal that the Gulf countries feel they have a
strong political interest in keeping Egypt afloat.
Meanwhile, the appointment of Hazem el-Beblawi as interim
prime minister before elections was positive because it showed
authorities are pressing ahead with a transition back to
civilian rule, despite the turmoil since the military ousted
president Mohamed Mursi last week.
Beblawi has a long record in economic management - he served
briefly as finance minister - and personal contacts in the Gulf.
Radwan said the steps towards forming a government would
gradually be factored into share prices.
Cairo's benchmark index gained 0.7 percent,
trimming 2013 losses to 2.5 percent, following a rise of 3.3
percent in the previous session on optimism over a swift plan
for parliamentary and presidential elections.
The positive sentiment was also reflected in the Egyptian
pound, which strengthened at a central bank sale of
foreign exchange on Wednesday for the third time since the
military removed Mursi. The pound was also steady on the black
market.
In Kuwait, retail investors sold shares to book gains from
an early-year rally but volumes slumped. The index shed
0.7 percent to cut 2013 gains to 32.6 percent. It hit a 53-month
high on May 28 and has been in a correction phase since.
"Some stocks are still in the profit-taking venue; the bulk
of the decline is a few retail investors trying to avoid any
pitfalls in Ramadan," said Fouad Darwish, head of brokerage at
Global Investment House. "There's no fundamental reason for the
market to slide; Q2 earnings expectations are bullish."
Retail investors tend to sell ahead of holidays and are
expected to continue squaring positions till the end of Ramadan,
where markets close for the Eid break.
Elsewhere, Dubai's measure climbed 1 percent with
three stocks - Dubai Financial Market, Dubai Islamic
Bank and Dubai Investments accounting for
more than half of all trading on the bourse.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark added 0.6 percent. Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank accounted for half of all trades after
an early-session bulk trade. The stock ends Wednesday flat.
Traders are hopeful activity may pick up in the UAE after
companies report second-quarter earnings later this month.
In Saudi Arabia, the region's largest market was little
moved and volumes slumped to its lowest since August 2011.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The index climbed 0.7 percent to 5,325 points.
KUWAIT
* The index retreated 0.7 percent to 7,870 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 1 percent to 2,368 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 0.6 percent to 3,702 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index eased 0.03 percent to 7,706 points.
QATAR
* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 9,333 points.
OMAN
* The index eased 0.02 percent to 6,486 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index ended flat at 1,190 points.