By Nadia Saleem
| DUBAI, July 15
DUBAI, July 15 Saudi Arabia's bourse slipped off
a 15-month high on Monday as earnings misses from petrochemical
firms spurred profit-taking, while other regional markets were
mixed.
The kingdom's petrochemical sector index lost 0.9
percent, underperforming the wider benchmark, which
declined 0.6 percent.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world's
largest chemicals producer, fell 1.3 percent after two of its
units posted below-forecast net profit for the second quarter.
SABIC's earnings, which are yet to be released, will feel a
slight pinch from its subsidiaries' underperformance.
Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (Yansab) declined
1.7 percent and Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Co (Safco)
retreated 0.2 percent.
Petrochemical companies, such as Safco and Yansab, have
little upside due to stretched valuations, analysts said.
"Safco was substantially below our estimates because urea
prices were low in Q2 and Yansab was also unable to beat
expectations," said Muhammad Faisal Potrik, research analyst at
Riyad Capital. Riyad Capital has a 'hold' recommendation on both
stocks.
Potrik however said the outlook for the sector is stable,
providing oil prices stay above $100 a barrel.
The banking sector's index slipped 0.9 percent, as
investors booked gains after most lenders posted solid profit
growth for the second quarter.
In Kuwait, the index slipped 0.8 percent, trimming
2013 gains to 31.8 percent. The move extends a steady decline in
the retail-dominated market since it hit a multi-year peak in
late-May.
Retail investors tend to cash out in Ramadan, the Muslim
month of fasting, in preparation for holidays at the end of the
holy month.
Trading volumes were their lowest in 2013 on Monday, showing
little reaction to a ruling by the administrative court that
threw out legal challenges to a parliamentary election set for
July 27.
Swift parliamentary elections are seen a positive for the
country's long-delayed $30 billion development plan, analysts
said.
In the United Arab Emirates, the two main markets hit fresh
multi-year highs on optimism companies will report strong profit
growth in their upcoming second-quarter earnings.
Dubai's index climbed 0.7 percent, extending 2013
gains to 51.4 percent. It is one of the best-performing markets
globally this year.
Shares in budget carrier Air Arabia rose 5.1
percent to 1.23 dirhams ($0.33). "There was a strong buying flow
after it crossed major resistance at 1.2 dirhams," said Mohab
Maher, senior manager of institutional desk at MENA Corp.
Expectations of strong second-quarter earnings are also pushing
up the market as a whole, he added.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark advanced 0.8 percent to hit a
fresh 57-month high, as financial stocks supported.
Union National Bank, which rose 3.7 percent, closed
above 5 dirhams for the first time since the third quarter of
2008. National Bank of Abu Dhabi, which climbed 2.9
percent, matched the multi-year closing high set in May.
In Oman, Bank Muscat gained 1.2 percent after
posting an 8.9 percent increase in second-quarter net profit,
slightly ahead of analysts' expectations. The stock outperformed
the wider market, which rose 0.7 percent.
Qatar and Egypt were little moved.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index retreated 0.6 percent to 7,699 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.8 percent to 7,820 points.
DUBAI
* The index gained 0.7 percent to 2,457 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 0.8 percent to 3,767 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.7 percent to 6,564 points.
QATAR
* The index ticked up 0.01 percent to 9,399 points.
EGYPT
* The index edged up 0.09 percent to 5,314 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index gained 0.1 percent to 1,187 points.