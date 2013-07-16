By Nadia Saleem
| DUBAI, July 16
DUBAI, July 16 Egypt's shares rose to a six week
high on Tuesday as the interim president moves forward with
forming a cabinet to restore full civilian rule despite deadly
street clashes.
Cairo's main benchmark climbed 0.9 percent to its
highest since June 2.
Former investment minister Osama Saleh said on Tuesday he
would take up the same post in the country's transitional
government.
Interim Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi is putting together
a cabinet largely of technocrats and liberals after the army
toppled President Mohamed Mursi on July 3.
"Now that the final structure of the interim government is
almost complete, we view the economic team as significantly more
coherent and competent than all the teams appointed post the
January 2011 revolution (which ousted Hosni Mubarak)," Hany
Genena, head of research at Pharos Research said in a note.
The sentiment was also buoyed by comments from tycoon Naguib
Sawiris, whose family owns the Orascom empire. He told Reuters
he and his brothers will be "investing in Egypt like never
before" after the ousting of a president.
Egyptians were net buyers, according to bourse data.
But positive investment sentiments were dampened by the
death of seven people and the wounding of more than 260 when
supporters of Mohamed Mursi clashed with the deposed Egyptian
president's opponents and security forces through the night.
In the United Arab Emirates, Dubai's benchmark
slipped off a 57-month high, snapping an eight-session rally and
trimming 2013 gains to 50.7 percent.
The index slipped 0.5 percent to 2,447 points, as it hit
chart resistance near 2,500 points; the June intraday peak.
"Dubai is retesting the high we hit in June; we need to
break the resistance on strong volumes," said Amer Khan, fund
manager, Shuaa Asset Management. "A breather here would be good
but I expect it to move up for the rest of the year because it
has a lot of catalysts.
An MSCI upgrade for UAE to emerging market status in June
will continue to underpin a positive sentiment, with hopes of
Dubai winning the World Expo 2020 bid adding its weight. Bid
results will be announced in November.
Abu Dhabi's index climbed 0.5 percent, hitting a
fresh 57-month high.
Elsewhere, Saudi petrochemical shares extended losses on
weak quarterly earnings.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world's
largest chemicals producer, slipped 0.5 percent. Its subsidiary,
Saudi Kayan, posted below-forecast earnings, following
the trend of two sister companies. Kayan, which reported a
narrower loss but failed to match estimates, fell 2.6
percent.
Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co, which missed
estimates with an 11.6 percent profit decline on Sunday, slumped
4.6 percent, its third straight loss.
The kingdom's measure ticked up 0.05 percent.
In Oman, Bank Sohar and Bank Dhofar rose
2 and 1.3 percent respectively on merger talks.
Dhofar said on Tuesday it would begin talks with fellow
lender over a possible merger but any potential tie-up would be
dependent on a similar desire from Sohar.
Muscat's benchmark gained 0.2 percent.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index ticked up 0.05 percent to 7,703 points.
KUWAIT
* The index gained 0.8 percent to 7,880 points.
DUBAI
* The index slipped 0.5 percent to 2,446 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 0.5 percent to 3,788 points.
OMAN
* The index advanced 0.2 percent to 6,574 points.
QATAR
* The index gained 0.4 percent to 9,437 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.9 percent to 5,359 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index ticked up 0.03 percent to 1,187 points.