* Drake & Scull boosted by takeover speculation
* Dubai index near five-year high
* Etisalat buoyed by higher interim dividend
* Masraf Al Rayan helps Qatar to new 58-month high
* Kuwait's NBK flat despite Q2 earnings miss
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, July 23 Shares in Dubai construction firm
Drake & Scull surged to an all-time high on speculation
that the firm might become a takeover target, while earnings
optimism lifted United Arab Emirates markets in general on
Tuesday. Other Gulf bourses were flat to higher in thin trading.
Drake, which specialises in mechanical work, engineering and
plumbing, gained 8.4 percent. It has risen 64.8 percent
year-to-date, partly on talk that that a strategic investor
could buy a major stake, with builder Arabtec viewed
by analysts as a possible buyer.
Drake did not immediately respond to a request for comment,
while an Arabtec spokesman could not immediately be reached for
comment. In May, Drake's chief executive Khaldoun Tabari, who
owns about 44 percent of the company directly and through other
firms, said he had no plans to sell his stake.
Dubai's benchmark climbed 0.5 percent to a near
five-year high, extending its 2013 gains to 57.9 percent.
"Dubai's index is in overbought territory but bullish
sentiment on earnings is driving it higher," said Mohab Maher,
senior manager of the institutional desk at MENA Corp. Key
stocks have broken technical resistance levels but the market
could soon witness a pullback, he added.
In Abu Dhabi, the index advanced 0.7 percent, its
13th consecutive rise. Heavyweight telecoms operator Etisalat
gained 1.3 percent, the main support for the bourse.
Etisalat, the largest firm by market value, said it was
boosting its interim dividend by 40 percent and posted a 6
percent rise in second-quarter net profit after royalties,
roughly in line with forecasts.
It also confirmed it had entered exclusive talks with
Vivendi to buy the French firm's 53 percent stake in
Maroc Telecom for 4.2 billion euros ($5.54 billion), a
deal which would be Etisalat's largest acquisition to date if
completed.
However, trading was thin in the stock, since ownership is
limited to UAE citizens.
In Doha, lender Masraf Al Rayan rose 1.3 percent
after posting a 13.3 percent increase in second-quarter
earnings. It made a net profit of 421 million riyals ($116
million), slightly beating an average analyst forecast of 414
million riyals.
Qatar's measure gained 0.2 percent to 9,672 points, a
fresh 58-month high. The index is approaching major
psychological resistance at 10,000 points.
KUWAIT
Elsewhere, Kuwait's bourse gained 0.1 percent to a
four-week high despite its largest firm by market value posting
below-forecast earnings.
The retail-dominated market is up 35.6 percent in 2013 on
expectations for better earnings as the government moves ahead
with big infrastructure projects.
"The market is above the 8,000 psychological barrier - there
is an overwhelming consensus the government will soon invest in
the economy and kick-start development projects," said Fouad
Darwish, head of brokerage at Global Investment House.
A longstanding power struggle between the government and
parliament has held back economic development plans.
Parliamentary elections are set for Saturday and analysts expect
members to be mostly pro-government, with a new voting system
decreed by the emir still in place despite opposition
challenges.
National Bank of Kuwait was flat after reporting a
19 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 47.2 million
dinars ($166 million), missing analyst estimates of around 79
million dinars.
Despite the miss, chief executive Ibrahim Dabdoub was
optimistic in a statement, saying the economic outlook was
improving. At the end of the second quarter, NBK's assets were
17.9 billion dinars, up 25 percent from the same time a year
ago.
Large-caps have led Kuwait's recent rally as investors
accumulated these stocks on expectations of earnings growth.
In Saudi Arabia, the index eased 0.07 percent from
Monday's 15-month high. The banking sector index
retreated 0.3 percent, outweighing a slight gain in
petrochemical shares. The latter sector's benchmark
added 0.2 percent.
Egypt and Oman were closed on Tuesday for public holidays.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index gained 0.5 percent to 2,561 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 0.7 percent to 3,891 points.
QATAR
* The index advanced 0.2 percent to 9,672 points.
KUWAIT
* The index gained 0.1 percent to 8,047 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slipped 0.07 percent to 7,801 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index eased 0.04 percent to 1,185 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)