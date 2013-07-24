* Fears of violence in Egypt at Friday rallies

* Cairo index pulls back from strong chart barrier

* Retail investors take profits in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

* But institutional money stays put

* Qatar's CBQ down after minor Q2 earnings miss

By Nadia Saleem

DUBAI, July 24 Egyptian shares tumbled on Wednesday after the army chief called for mass rallies at the weekend to give him a mandate to confront street violence following the overthrow of president Mohamed Mursi.

At least nine people were killed in Cairo on Tuesday during clashes between opponents and supporters of Mursi. The army chief called for the rallies this weekend in a public address; his strategy of bringing more of his supporters into the streets appeared to risk a further increase in violence, at least in the short term.

"What's driving the panic is the speech by the army - violence will probably escalate on Friday," said Amr Reda, assistant vice-president of the foreign sales desk at Pharos Securities in Cairo. "The Muslim Brotherhood will not stop easily and there will be blood spilt."

Local investors were net sellers on the bourse on Wednesday, while foreigners were net buyers by a small margin, exchange data showed.

Cairo's benchmark index lost 1.7 percent to 5,360 points, retreating from a two-month high. It rose more than 20 percent from a late June low as it became clear Mursi would be ousted, raising hopes for better economic management, but it faces major chart resistance at 5,470 points, which it repeatedly tested and failed to break in May.

Small-caps dominated trading with Palm Hills Development Co and Amer Group falling 6.5 and 5.7 percent respectively. On the 30-stock index, 28 stocks declined.

PROFIT-TAKING IN UAE

In the United Arab Emirates, a bout of profit-taking hit the markets. Dubai's index fell 1.8 percent from a near five-year high.

"Although today was a pull-back, volumes weren't remarkably high, which is a good sign," said Amer Khan, fund manager at Shuaa Asset Management. "It seems the retails were selling today and they tend to be fairly short-term, but the sticky money hasn't really budged."

Construction firm Drake and Scull lost 3.5 percent, easing off an all-time high after it soared on speculation - which has not been confirmed - that it might become a takeover target.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark snapped a 13-session rally, retreating 0.6 percent, but is still up 47.9 percent in 2013. Aldar Properties shed 0.8 percent, accounting for nearly half of the market's trading volume.

National Bank of Abu Dhabi, the largest lender by market value in the UAE, slipped 2.6 percent; it reported a 15.8 percent rise in quarterly net profit to 1.21 billion dirhams ($329.4 million), but that was slightly below analysts' estimates of 1.29 billion dirhams on average.

Some other large-cap banks posted estimate-beating results but still declined.

"Abu Dhabi bank results were solid overall and justify the current valuations," Khan said.

Technically, markets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Qatar remain medium- and long-term bullish after breaks in recent weeks of resistances dating back months or years.

In Doha, Commercial Bank of Qatar shed 3.4 percent after an earnings miss. The Gulf state's second largest lender by market value said its second-quarter profit dropped 5.6 percent to 518 million riyals ($142.3 million), which trailed average estimates of 530.6 million riyals.

Doha's index slipped 0.2 percent, easing off a 58-month high.

In Saudi Arabia, the index slipped 0.3 percent, extending declines from Monday's 15-month high. Investors booked gains in the two major sectors; petrochemical and banking sector indexes dipped 0.3 and 0.5 percent respectively.

WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

EGYPT

* The index fell 1.7 percent to 5,360 points.

DUBAI

* The index dropped 1.8 percent to 2,515 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index slipped 0.6 percent to 3,867 points.

QATAR

* The index retreated 0.2 percent to 9,650 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 7,775 points.

KUWAIT

* The index gained 0.2 percent to 8,066 points.

OMAN

* The index climbed 0.8 percent to 6,682 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index was flat at 1,185 points.