* Abu Dhabi banks rally on Q2 earnings growth
* Dubai reaches 56-month high
* Some expect correction for UAE but no clear sign on charts
* Egypt's CBI lifts index after OCI's departure
* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate sinks after H1 profit slump
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Aug 1 Abu Dhabi's bourse climbed to a new
58-month high on Thursday, backed by a bullish outlook on banks,
while most other regional markets also gained.
Shares in Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank jumped 4.9
percent, National Bank of Abu Dhabi rose 1.9 percent
and Invest Bank gained 5.7 percent.
Many of the emirate's banks have in the last two weeks
reported strong earnings growth for the second quarter, with
some beating analysts' forecasts, confirming they are benefiting
from an economic recovery.
"People are still positive and expecting more growth in
results for the coming quarters," said Nabil Al Rantisi,
managing director at MENA Corp brokerage. "Participation has
picked up from all sides, retail and institutional."
Abu Dhabi's measure rose 2.0 percent to close at
3,923 points, its highest since September 2008.
Because Abu Dhabi and Dubai have risen to rapidly this year
- Abu Dhabi is up 49 percent year-to-date - some analysts are
talking about a looming correction, though there is no clear
technical sign of one starting.
"The index is searching for a major top - then a correction
will start, which will last for at least three to four months,"
said Feras Al Zghaibi, financial markets strategist at MENA
Corp. The market could pull back by 400 to 600 points at a
minimum, and any break below major support of 3,834 points would
trigger major stop-loss orders on short-term charts, he added.
In Dubai, the index added 0.2 percent to close at a
56-month high. District cooling firm Tabreed gained
0.5 percent after it reported a 37 percent increase in
second-quarter net profit.
EGYPT
In Egypt, the rebalancing of the main index after
the removal of Orascom Construction Industries (OCI),
previously the market's biggest stock, brought in foreign buyers
of blue chips.
Commercial International Bank (CIB), the new
leader by market value, rose 3.9 percent to hit a two-month
high. Orascom Telecom climbed 0.5 percent.
"The buying was all from index trackers after the
rebalancing but it's not sustainable," said Ahmed Abu Taleb,
assistant vice-president of brokerage at Pharos Securities.
Dutch-listed fertiliser firm OCI NV acquired more
than 97 percent of OCI at the end of its tender offer earlier
this week. The exchange drops stocks from its index that have
less than 5 percent of free float listed.
Foreign investors were net buyers of Egyptian stocks on
Thursday, according to bourse date. Local and regional investors
were net sellers ahead of possible action by the army against
the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted President
Mohamed Mursi, who have set up camps in Cairo.
The Egyptian Interior Ministry offered protestors a "safe
exit" a day after the country's army-backed government said it
would move soon to disperse thousands of Mursi supporters.
"The political situation is unresolved. Casualties are
expected as a result of any confrontation and that's the biggest
risk and overhang on the market," Taleb added.
He said foreign investors continued to face problems
repatriating funds because of a dollar shortage in the country.
Cairo's benchmark rose 1.0 percent to 5,376 points;
it has been trapped in a tight range for the last three weeks as
it faces major technical resistance around 5,450 points, which
capped rallies in May and July.
QATAR
In Doha, Barwa Real Estate fell 2.9 percent to a
two-month low after the developer reported a slump in first-half
earnings.
Qatar's largest listed property developer posted a net
profit of 199.2 million riyals ($54.7 million) for the six
months to June 30, compared with 593.7 million riyals in the
corresponding period of 2012.
The index ended nearly flat.
Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia's bourse eased 0.06 percent,
coming off Wednesday's 16-month high.
Shares did not react significantly to the stock exchange's
announcement that it had appointed Adel Saleh al-Ghamdi as its
chief executive, replacing Abdullah Alsuweilmy.
The appointment of al-Ghamdi, who was general manager in the
corporate finance and issuance division of the Saudi Capital
Market Authority, may be part of preparations for the eventual
opening of the market to direct foreign investment, though
officials have not set a date for this reform and it has been
under study for years.
