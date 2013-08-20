* Foreign investors not convinced that crackdown is positive
* But many locals happy to see strong action vs Brotherhood
* Saudi Arabia pledges more aid to Egypt if needed
* Union Properties continues surge in Dubai
* Barwa Real Estate rebounds in Qatar
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Aug 20 Egypt's bourse snapped a
three-session losing streak on Tuesday after authorities
arrested Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Badie, raising hopes
among some investors that the government would succeed in
dampening down unrest.
In the view of many foreign investors, Badie's arrest may do
nothing to resolve Egypt's long-term political tensions; it may
simply make a negotiated settlement and an eventual transition
back to civilian rule more difficult. For those reasons, the
stock market may not be starting any extended rally.
But many local investors approved of last month's ouster of
the Brotherhood's President Mohamed Mursi, believing it would
clear the way for better management of the economy. They have
been encouraged by the government's action against top
Brotherhood leaders.
Egyptian investors were net buyers of stocks on Tuesday
while foreigners remained net sellers, bourse data showed.
Cairo's main stock index climbed 1.1 percent,
ending three days of declines in which it tumbled 5.6 percent as
hundreds of people died during the crackdown on the Brotherhood.
"The main catalyst was the crackdown on the MB and the
arrest of their leader," said Islam Batrawy, deputy director of
institutional sales trading at Naeem Brokerage in Egypt. But he
added: "Investors are waiting for the country's security
situation to normalise after the recent tensions."
The exchange resumed a normal four-hour trading session on
Tuesday after closing last Thursday and shortening trading hours
for two days this week to give employees more time to obey a
curfew.
Blue chips Commercial International Bank and
Orascom Telecom advanced 1.1 and 1.2 percent
respectively. Second-quarter earnings quality at some companies
"has been good and is helping people take positions again",
Batrawy said.
The mood was also buoyed by Saudi Arabia's pledge late on
Monday to provide more financial assistance to Egypt if needed
to offset any aid cutbacks from Western nations - confirmation
that wealthy Gulf states view Egypt's stability as a
geopolitical priority.
The Gulf aid will not by itself restore healthy economic
growth, but it should succeed in preventing the balance of
payments and state budget collapses that seemed possible under
Mursi.
UAE
In the United Arab Emirates, Dubai's index eased
0.06 percent; it is up 64.2 percent year-to-date but has been
trading narrowly since it hit a 57-month closing high on Aug. 6.
Monthly trading volumes in Dubai have been declining since a
May peak, even as the market touched new multi-year highs. This
may be at least partly due to Ramadan and summer holidays, but
could be a negative technical signal.
"The market is making new highs but the momentum is not
confirming - the trend is weak," said Firas Al Zghaibi,
financial markets strategist at brokerage MENA Corp. "The
outlook from here is bearish but in the short term, the index
might try to make new highs."
Many other analysts have a bullish long-term outlook because
of improving corporate earnings, the United Arab Emirates'
upgrade to emerging market status by MSCI, and hopes that Dubai
will in November win the right to host the World Expo 2020.
Small-cap Union Properties surged 7.2 percent on
Tuesday, accounting for nearly half of all trading as it played
catch-up to the market's gains this year. The stock is up 24
percent year-to-date; it rose 18.3 percent this week.
Al Zghaibi said the market usually topped after laggard
stockss had played catch-up.
Qatar's measure moved little but traded up to a new
five-year high. Barwa Real Estate led trading, rising
2.0 percent and gaining for a third consecutive session as
buyers returned to the stock.
Barwa tumbled earlier in August after reporting a slump in
first-half earnings; the stock is down 4.5 percent year-to-date
against the wider market's 20.2 percent rise.
Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia's measure declined 0.3
percent, coming off a 59-month high. Banks weighed with the
sector's index down 0.4 percent. Cement, food and
agriculture shares also dropped.
Oman climbed 0.4 percent to 6,924 points. Data on
Tuesday showed bank lending growth rebounded from a three-year
low to 7.7 percent in June.
The index faces very strong technical resistance at 7,044
points, which capped the market in April 2010 and January 2011.
