* Gulf economies less vulnerable than most to U.S. yields
* Dubai breaks above range of past two weeks
* Union Properties soars once again
* Reduced street violence buoys Egypt
* But extended market rally looks unlikely to many
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Aug 22 Stock markets in the United Arab
Emirates and Qatar rose to new multi-year highs on Thursday
despite a sell-off in emerging markets around the world, as
retail investors in the Gulf bought selected stocks viewed as
laggards. Egypt's bourse rose on the back of a reduction in
street violence.
"It's a good surprise to see that the most
internationally-linked markets like UAE have been resilient
despite the sell-off in some emerging markets," said Sebastien
Henin, portfolio manager at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi.
"There is a good dynamic from a macro point of view and
financial markets are benefiting from that."
Henin said expectations of double-digit growth in 2013 net
income for Gulf companies were driving bullish sentiment. With
their current account and state budget surpluses and currency
pegs to the U.S. dollar, Gulf economies are generally less
vulnerable than most to capital outflows caused by rising U.S.
yields.
Dubai's index rose 1.1 percent to its highest close
since November 2008. The index broke out of a sideways pattern
which had prevailed for two weeks; lagging second-tier property
stocks surged once again.
Union Properties jumped 10.4 percent, up for a
fifth straight day as the stock played catch-up with the wider
market. UP shares are up 37.5 percent year-to-date, compared
with Dubai's gains of 66.4 percent. The stock accounted for a
third of all trading on the bourse on Thursday.
Abu Dhabi's measure advanced 0.7 percent to a new
58-month high.
In Qatar, banks helped the benchmark rise 0.4
percent, up for a fifth straight session to hit a near five-year
high. Qatar International Islamic Bank and Qatar
Islamic Bank rose 4.6 and 2.4 percent.
Elsewhere, Cairo's benchmark index gained 0.7
percent, recovering ground for a third session from Monday's
two-week low.
In the last few days a strict curfew in much of the country
and the arrest of Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Badie have
partially reassured investors, after hundreds of anti-government
protesters were killed in the army's crackdown.
However, the country's long-term political and economic
problems show little if any sign of being solved, so an extended
equities rally looks unlikely to many.
"We're seeing the market pick up because it has been down
for a while and because things are calmer," said Ashraf
Akhnoukh, senior equity sales trader at CIBC Brokerage in Cairo.
"I think there is more room for downside after the politics
is over. We have a political roadmap but the economic numbers
show that we still have a long way to go for full recovery."
Property developer Palm Hills dominated trade,
rising 1.3 percent.
Local and Arab regional investors were net buyers of
Egyptian stocks, while foreigners remained net sellers, bourse
data showed.
In Saudi Arabia, the index slipped 0.3 percent,
coming off Wednesday's 59-month high. Investors booked gains on
food and agriculture shares - that sector's index fell
1.0 percent.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.1 percent to 2,700 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 0.7 percent to 3,949 points.
QATAR
* The index advanced 0.4 percent to 10,110 points.
EGYPT
* The index gained 0.7 percent to 5,425 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 8,192 points.
KUWAIT
* The index ticked up 0.03 percent to 8,104 points.
OMAN
* The index eased 0.04 percent to 6,901 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 1,203 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)