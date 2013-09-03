By Nadia Saleem
| DUBAI, Sept 3
DUBAI, Sept 3 Regional shares fell on Tuesday
after Israel carried out a joint missile test with the United
States, rattling investors already worried that a possible
military strike on Syria could trigger wider regional conflict.
Russia raised the alarm after detecting the launch of two
ballistic "objects" in the Mediterranean Sea.
There were no reports of missile strikes on Syria but
investors were on edge because Washington is preparing for a
possible military action over what it says was a chemical
weapons attack by government forces in their conflict with
rebels trying to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.
Obama has asked for support from Congress for a strike -
which is not expected to take place before mid-September at the
earliest.
Dubai's bourse was the hardest hit, plunging 3.7
percent to hit a seven-week low but is still up 53.4 percent
year-to-date.
The retail-dominated market has suffered the most from
political tensions in the region, especially because of a sharp
early-year rally.
Regional markets underperformed MSCI's emerging market index
, which slipped 0.2 percent, due to their proximity to
Syria.
"Regional markets started the day positive with a good
momentum and activity but the reports of missile launch took
them south," said Ahmed Shehada, head of trading at QNB
Financial Services. "We saw many orders called off and halted."
Abu Dhabi's benchmark dropped 1.8 percent, while
Doha's measure retreated 0.9 percent.
Saudi Arabia's bourse snapped a four-session rally
and lost 1.3 percent. Regional markets staged a recovery late
last week but analysts say investors were too quick to jump back
into markets like Saudi Arabia and Dubai, while Syria's fate is
still unclear.
"As long as there is uncertainty on possible military action
in Syria, stock markets that have gone up more than most, are
vulnerable to short-term profit-taking," said an Abu Dhabi based
analyst who asked not to be identified due to company policy.
"Markets have been treating a military action too casually
and this pull-back was expected. It's difficult for people to
expect the U.S. to not do anything," he added.
The consequences of an attack on Syria raises risk because
it could trigger a response from allies Russia and Iran and
potentially a regional oil supply disruption.
Elsewhere, Kuwait's bourse fell 1.7 percent, down
for an eighth straight session and slumping to a four-month low.
"There's a serious fear from investors about participating
in the market," said Fouad Darwish, head of brokerage at Global
Investment House. "The delay on the Syria strike is causing
havoc on the market."
Darwish said clarity on the situation would be conducive for
investor sentiment.
Kuwait's new listing of Warba Bank was
overshadowed by geo-political tensions. Shares in the Islamic
lender rose 8.3 percent. It trades 4 million shares out of a
market total of 242 million.
In Cairo, the measure declined 0.9 percent to
extend 2013 losses to 4.9 percent.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index dropped 3.7 percent to 2,489 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 1.8 percent to 3,734 points.
KUWAIT
* The index retreated 1.7 percent to 7,596 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.9 percent to 9,536 points
EGYPT
* The index declined 0.9 percent to 5,196 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index fell 1.3 percent to 7,832 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.5 percent to 6,695 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 1,184 points.