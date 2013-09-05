By Nadia Saleem
| DUBAI, Sept 5
DUBAI, Sept 5 Gulf Arab shares dropped on
Thursday, sustaining losses for a second week in a row, as a
possible United States military strike against Syria moved one
step closer and raised worries of triggering wider conflict in
the region.
A U.S. Senate committee voted in favour of military action,
clearing the way for a vote in the full Senate, likely next
week.
The resolution sets a 60-day limit on any engagement in
Syria, with a possible 30-day extension, and bars the use of
U.S. troops on the ground for combat operations.
In the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi's measure fell
3 percent in its sharpest one-day drop since January 2011. It
lost 5.3 percent this week.
Dubai's index retreated 2.5 percent to its lowest
since July 7 and suffered the heaviest losses among peers for
the week at 7.4 percent.
"Nobody is surprised by the limited nature of the planned
U.S. action but investors are expecting further downside risk
before the attack," said John Sfakianakis, chief investment
strategist at Saudi investment firm MASIC. "The uncertainty is
around when it (the attack) will happen and how Syria's allies
will react."
Saudi Arabia's index slipped 0.4 percent, taking the
week's losses to 1.7 percent. Losses were capped as bargain
hunters returned to pick up bluechips.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the region's
largest stock by market value and the world's largest chemicals
producer, gained 0.3 percent. Heavyweight lender Al Rajhi Bank
also added 0.3 percent.
Selective buying in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf bluechips is
backed by solid fundamentals like growing economies and demand
from consumers as well as buoyed oil prices, analysts say.
"Valuations are now looking attractive given the correction
and there is a risk-to-reward thinking process where people are
selectively investing. My strategy is to hold and if I have cash
on the side, to buy sometime next week," Sfakianakis added.
In Qatar, the benchmark declined 1.6 percent, hitting
its lowest level since June 24 and losing 4.3 percent this week.
Kuwait's index fell 0.7 percent, extending weekly
losses to 5.4 percent. The heavily retail-dominant market
dropped for 10 consecutive sessions in its longest losing streak
in 15 months.
In Egypt, Cairo's benchmark index slipped 0.4
percent after an assassination attempt on the interior minister.
The minister, Mohamed Ibrahim, survived unhurt when a
remote-controlled bomb blew up as his convoy drove through
Cairo's Nasr City district.
Investor sentiment is weak as the interim government
attempts to manage a security situation, including protests by
the Muslim Brotherhood in response to the ouster of former
President Mohamed Mursi.
"The market is very fragile and locals are exhausted from
buying," said Mohamed Radwan, director of international sales at
Pharos Securities. "Foreigners are not participating much until
there is further clarification on the government roadmap."
The army-backed government has laid out plans for
parliamentary elections in coming months and said it will move
ahead despite a dire security situation and the protests by
Mursi supporters.
Elsewhere, world shares rose, backed by upbeat U.S. auto
sales data as investors put the Syrian conflict on the back of
their minds. Brent crude held above $115 per barrel.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 3 percent to 3,538 points.
DUBAI
* The index dropped 2.5 percent to 2,337 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 7,634 points.
KUWAIT
* The index retreated 0.7 percent to 7,218 points.
QATAR
* The index dropped 1.6 percent to 9,205 points.
EGYPT
* The index declined 0.4 percent to 5,170 points.
OMAN
* The index fell 1.4 percent to 6,413 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 1,181 points.