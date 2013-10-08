* Turnover falls before long Eid holidays

* But Oman's Sembcorp Salalah jumps 25 pct in debut

* Saudi banks mixed after Q3 earnings

* Dubai bounces from near technical support

* Egypt's EFG Hermes falls after co-CEO resigns

By Andrew Torchia

DUBAI, Oct 8 Gulf markets were narrowly mixed on Tuesday as turnover shrank with the approach of next week's long Eid holidays, but a new listing in Oman soared in heavy turnover.

Sembcorp Salalah Power and Water, a unit of Singapore's Sembcorp Industries, jumped 24.5 percent from its initial public offer price to close at 1.98 rials, after touching a high of 2.00 rials.

A total of 11.03 million shares change hands; the company sold 33.4 million shares or 35 percent of its share capital in the IPO. GBCM Research had previously calculated a weighted fair value of 1.78 rials for Sembcorp Salalah.

The debut suggested considerable demand for fresh exposure to Oman's economic growth story, but it did not energise the Omani market as a whole; the main index edged down 0.06 percent.

It was a similar story in many other Gulf markets as investors were reluctant to add to their positions given the U.S. political crisis over Washington's budget and debt ceiling; next week's holidays mean Gulf investors may be unable to react to major developments in the crisis.

In Saudi Arabia, the index slipped 0.2 percent in shrinking turnover.

Saudi Hollandi Bank jumped 5.1 percent after reporting a rise in third-quarter net profit to 433.3 million riyals ($115.5 million), above the average analyst forecast of 398.9 million riyals.

But Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia's second-largest listed bank, fell 1.4 percent after it posted a flat third-quarter profit, coming in slightly below the average forecast of analysts.

Dubai's main stock index rose 0.6 percent to 2,794 points, bouncing from near technical support around 2,750 points, where it peaked in August. But turnover also shrank.

Bank of London and The Middle East (BLME), Britain's largest stand-alone Islamic bank, listed on Nasdaq Dubai, the smaller of the emirate's two stock exchanges - the first new listing in Dubai in more than four years.

But there was no trading in the stock, apparently because the size of the share float was modest and investors were not yet familiar with the bank.

Qatar's market climbed 0.4 percent, helped by a 3.1 percent rise in Gulf International Services after a subsidiary signed $206 million worth of contracts with Maersk Oil Qatar.

Egypt edged down just 0.2 percent after Monday's political violence, in which suspected militants killed six Egyptian soldiers near the Suez Canal and fired rocket-propelled grenades at a state satellite station in Cairo.

But shares in EFG Hermes, Egypt's largest investment bank, fell 1.4 percent after the company said co-chief executive Hassan Heikal had resigned after 18 years with the firm. Yasser El Mallawany will now be sole chief executive.

TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

QATAR

* The index rose 0.4 percent to 9,758 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index fell 0.2 percent to 7,961 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 3,846 points.

EGYPT

* The index fell 0.2 percent to 5,754 points.

DUBAI

* The index rose 0.6 percent to 2,794 points.

KUWAIT

* The index gained 0.4 percent to 7,697 points.

OMAN

* The index edged down 0.06 percent to 6,644 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index eased 0.2 percent to 1,196 points.