* Gulf's aid much more important to Egypt than West's
* Cairo index highest since September 2012, near chart
barrier
* Most Gulf markets move narrowly in thin pre-holiday trade
* But speculative stocks boost Dubai
* Oman's Galfar Engineering falls after executive questioned
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, Oct 10 Egyptian stocks jumped 2.2 percent
on Thursday to their highest level since September 2012 after
the United States cut off some aid to Cairo - underlining how
many investors now see the key to economic recovery as aid from
Egypt's Gulf allies, not the West.
The main index rose to 5,932 points, nearing major
technical resistance at 6,025 points, the September 2012 peak.
It broke above this year's high of 5,884 points, hit in January.
The market has been rallying for most of the time since
Islamist President Mohamed Mursi was deposed in early July, and
many local investors have not been deterred by political
bloodshed since then, viewing it as a necessary price for the
army-backed government to establish control.
Mohamed Radwan, director of international sales at Egypt's
Pharos Securities, noted that local retail investors, the main
driver of the recent rally, were mainly supporters of the
government.
There have also been signs in recent days that some foreign
institutional investors are starting to return to Egypt;
foreigners were net buyers by a large margin on Thursday,
according to bourse data.
The U.S. aid cut, designed to pressure Cairo to do more for
democracy and human rights, will deprive it of military
equipment as well as $260 million in cash aid.
But it is dwarfed by the $12 billion in aid which Egypt's
Gulf allies, pleased by Mursi's downfall, promised in July. In a
report on Thursday, Fitch Ratings said the U.S. action would
have little impact on Egypt's external position and would not
affect key indicators such as foreign reserves.
Trade and industry minister Mounir Fakhry Abdel Nour told
Reuters that the government planned a second economic stimulus
package worth billions of dollars early next year. That will
almost certainly be made possible by Gulf money.
"Another factor is a decline in local interest rates after a
lot of Gulf countries provided financial aid to Egypt, reducing
pressure on public finances," said Simon Kitchen, a strategist
at EFG-Hermes in Cairo.
"This has pushed local retail investors and institutions
into the stock market."
However, he added: "My concern is that it's a little bit
euphoric. There is still uncertainty on the political scene, you
still have terrorist attacks continuing as well as the adverse
relationship between the Muslim Brotherhood and the government.
"Foreign investors haven't been really participating in this
rally seen in the last few months and without foreign investors,
it is hardly sustainable."
GULF
In the Gulf, markets were supported by hopes that U.S.
politicians were inching towards resolving the crisis over the
U.S. debt ceiling. But with Gulf markets due to be closed next
week for long Eid holidays, trade was narrow and turnover was
thin.
Dubai was buoyed by buying in some speculative stocks such
as Dubai Investments, seen as a play on hopes that the
emirate will win in late November the right to host the 2020
World Expo. The stock rose 2.9 percent, while the Dubai index
climbed 1.2 percent.
Oman's Galfar Engineering and Contracting dropped
1.2 percent after the company said its managing director had
been called for questioning by "concerned authorities".
Galfar did not name the executive or provide any additional
details, such as why he was being questioned; calls to the
company and Omani authorities did not provide additional
comment.
The small number of third-quarter Gulf corporate earnings
announced before the Eid holidays have been mixed, with several
disappointments among Saudi Arabian banks. After Thursday's
close, Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's largest listed
lender, said net profit fell 8.1 percent to 1.72 billion riyals
($458.6 million); analysts had on average expected a profit of
2.08 billion riyals.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
EGYPT
* The index gained 2.2 percent to 5,932 points.
OMAN
* The index ticked up 0.05 percent to 6,652 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.2 percent to 9,724 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.07 percent to 7,983 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 3,842 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.2 percent to 2,831 points.
KUWAIT
* The index went up 0.8 percent to 7,767 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.3 percent to 1,195 points.