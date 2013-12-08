DUBAI Dec 8 Egypt's bourse rallied 2.4 percent
on Sunday as a draft constitution gained traction and an
interest rate cut boosted sentiment, while most Gulf shares also
rose.
Egypt's Nour Party, the second-largest Islamist political
group, said it would support a new constitution in an upcoming
referendum in order to spare the country "more anarchy".
"Sentiment has improved in the market over the voting
process of the constitution - it seems there is a coalition
forming," said Islam Batrawy, a Cairo-based trader.
Separately, the country's central bank on Thursday reduced
its key interest rates by 50 basis points each, saying it was
more concerned about boosting growth than taming inflation.
Batrawy said expectations of a liquidity boost from lower
interest rates, that will attract higher investment to the
country, are also spurring buying activity on the market.
Cairo's benchmark index climbed 2.4 percent to
6,484 points, its third consecutive gain but approaching
resistance at the year's intraday peak of 6,510 points hit on
Nov. 20.
The main support was heavyweight Commercial International
Bank, which surged 4.8 percent to a record high. It
extended gains since a price adjustment on a bonus share issue
attracted buyers.
In Saudi Arabia, the measure advanced 0.9 percent to
8,321 points, its third straight gain since it dropped to a
four-week low.
"The market is in a consolidation phase between 8,200 -
8,350 points and volumes are also low, which is a requisite of a
consolidation," said Aiyaz Hassan, senior technical analyst at
Riyad Capital. The overall trend is bullish and the index could
target the 8,700 level in the three to six-month period if it
breaks above the next resistance, he added.
The 8,425 level is the Nov. 18 intraday high of the year.
Large-cap Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC)
climbed 1.2 percent, while food firm Savola Group rose
3.1 percent.
In the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi's small-caps lifted
the market to a five-year high as local investors bought
laggards.
The index climbed 1.3 percent to its highest close
since Sept. 2008. It is up 51.7 percent year-to-date, behind
Dubai's 88.3 percent surge in the same period.
Recovery in the real estate and banking sector, an upgrade
to emerging market status from index compiler MSCI and recently,
Dubai's successful bid to host the World Expo 2020 have
contributed to lifting investor sentiment and a bullish outlook
for the country.
Small-caps Abu Dhabi Ship Building and Union
cement each jumped 14.8 percent. National Takaful Co
rises 14.4 percent.
"There's heavy speculative trading on small-caps which are
also cheap," said Hisham Khairy, head of trading, institutional
desk at MENA Corp. "Money is pooling into these names in a shift
from local investors."
Dubai's index rose 1.4 percent to 3,056 points, a
new five-year high. The market crossed the psychologically
important level of 3,000 on Thursday, which is adding to the
positive sentiment on the country's bourses, Khairy said.
"I would expect money to flow out of Dubai and into Abu
Dhabi because the index is still lagging and there are more
opportunities for investors to play up prices," he added.
(Editing by Dinesh Nair)