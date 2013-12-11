DUBAI Dec 11 Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates edged down on Wednesday after hitting five-year highs the previous day, with pronounced profit-taking in Abu Dhabi and Dubai stalled near a psychologically important level.

Abu Dhabi's bourse ended 0.8 percent lower at 3,986 points, but is up 51.5 percent in 2013. Among regional bourses, only Dubai has made bigger gains this year.

"This is just very natural booking of profits towards the year-end," said Amer Khan, fund manager at Shuaa Asset Management.

Financial stocks were the biggest drag, with United Arab Bank, First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi all in retreat.

Dubai's measure slipped 0.07 percent to 3,100 points, trimming 2013 gains to 91 percent.

In Egypt, Cairo's benchmark index rose for a fourth session in six, gaining 0.4 percent in sluggish trade.

Egyptian urban consumer inflation soared in November to its highest annual rate in nearly four years, figures published on Tuesday showed.

This increase along with last week's surprise interest rate cuts have spurred investors to buy local equities, said Islam Batrawy, a Cairo-based trader.

WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

ABU DHABI

* The index fell 0.8 percent to 3,986 points.

DUBAI

* The index slipped 0.07 percent to 3,100 points.

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index was flat at 8,400 points.

EGYPT

* The index rose 0.4 percent to 6,489 points.

QATAR

* The index fell 0.4 percent to 10,457 points.

KUWAIT

* The index eased 0.07 percent to 7,751 points.

OMAN

* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 6,751 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index rose 0.06 percent to 1,208 points. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Matt Smith)