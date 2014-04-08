* Emirates REIT adds 6 pct after Dubai's first IPO in five
years
* Banks, property firms lift main Dubai index
* Emirates ENBD surges on Dubai World write-back hopes
* Saudi bourse up on food and banking sectors
* Egypt jumps but not clear if correction is over
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, April 8 Dubai's main stock market posted
its biggest gain in three weeks on Tuesday as real estate
investment trust Emirates REIT listed on the smaller of the two
markets, NASDAQ Dubai, following the emirate's first initial
public offer in five years.
Shares in Emirates REIT closed at $1.44, up 5.9
percent from the IPO price, with 21.4 million shares changing
hands out of a total of 128.68 million sold in the $175 million
offer, which was 3.5 times oversubscribed.
"I think it was a very good start," said Sebastien Henin,
head of asset management at The National Investor. "The company
listed on NASDAQ Dubai and usually investors don't really like
that."
Dubai's equity trading is heavily concentrated on the main
exchange, Dubai Financial Market (DFM), but that market requires
IPOs to offer at least 55 percent of a company, which
discourages some potential issuers. NASDAQ Dubai has looser
requirements but less liquidity and fewer listed stocks.
Emirates REIT's IPO price was roughly equal to its book
value, which Henin said was "a perfect approach" to valuation.
"We should expect the price of the stock to be aligned with
the net asset value," he said. "The stock price shouldn't be too
volatile and its risk profile will be very different from that
of developers.
The successful listing buoyed sentiment on the DFM,
where the index added 1.9 percent to 4,743 points. Lender
Emirates NBD contributed most to the move, jumping 6.8
percent to 9.60 dirhams, its highest level since September 2008.
"Emirates NBD has been doing well recently and for a number
of reasons," said Amer Khan, a senior executive officer at Shuaa
Asset Management.
In addition to offering investors a way to bet on Dubai's
booming economy and having an attractive valuation compared to
other UAE banks, Emirates NBD may also post large one-off gains
if it reclassifies its large exposure to the Dubai World
conglomerate as performing loans; an ENBD executive told Reuters
on Monday that might happen this year.
Some fund managers expect ENBD eventually to relax the tight
5 percent cap on foreign ownership in its shares, as other local
companies have been doing.
A few other property firms and banks also gained on Tuesday.
Shares in contractor Arabtec rose 6.1 percent.
Shares in bourse operator DFM added 3.9 percent
after a top Dubai economic policymaker said on Monday an
agreement to merge it with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange had
been reached in principle, though nothing had been finalised.
Abu Dhabi's index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,007
points on Tuesday but stayed above the psychologically important
5,000-point mark. Telecommunications operator Etisalat
, down 0.9 percent, was the biggest drag as it
continued to decline after paying out its 2013 dividend last
Thursday.
Qatar's bourse snapped a 10-day rally, sliding 0.2
percent to 12,190 points.
SAUDI, EGYPT
Saudi Arabia's bourse gained 0.6 percent, largely on
the back of agricultural firms, food producers and banks.
Banque Saudi Fransi climbed 2.4 percent after
posting an estimate-beating 25.2 percent rise in first-quarter
net profit on Monday.
Egypt's index rose 2.3 percent to 7,705 points,
regaining some ground after a sell-off that began in late March.
However, one-day recoveries have in the last two weeks been
followed by even deeper drops.
"At this stage it is very difficult to say whether that
specific correction is overdone," said Khan from Shuaa Asset
Management.
Profit-taking, which market players say was amplified by
heavy leverage, started when former army chief Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi said he would run for president; local investors, who
largely support him, had built up positions in anticipation of
the announcement.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.9 percent to 4,743 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slipped 0.1 percent to 5,007 points.
QATAR
* The index eased 0.2 percent to 12,190 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index gained 0.6 percent to 9,565 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 2.3 percent to 7,705 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 0.7 percent to 7,545 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.7 percent to 1,384 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)