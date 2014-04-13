* Most markets ease from multi-year highs
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, April 13 Most stock markets in the Gulf
fell on Sunday as investors booked profits after a particularly
strong week and Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Bank published
first-quarter earnings that missed analysts' estimates.
Dubai's bourse retreated 1.7 percent to 4,759
points after gaining 4.8 percent last week on a relatively light
news flow and with most first-quarter results yet to come.
Heavyweight Emaar Properties contributed most to
the decline, sliding 2.9 percent to 10.20 dirhams. Shares in
most property and construction companies also dropped.
"I think basically it is profit-taking," said Sanyalak
Manibhandu, manager of research at NBAD Securities. "DFM made
four new 12-month highs last week - it was really pushed up on
not much news."
A negative global environment might also have contributed to
Sunday's weakness, he said, as equity markets across the world
declined on Friday and Ukraine reported deaths after its
security forces clashed with pro-Russian separatists on Sunday.
Dubai, along with Abu Dhabi and Qatar, will enter MSCI's
emerging market index at the end of May from the frontier
benchmark. This has helped drive stocks up: Dubai's index has
gained 41 percent this year and the two other markets have added
about 20 percent each, making them the three top performers in
the Gulf.
But exchange data shows large inflows of foreign money into
some of the biggest stocks to be upgraded have already happened,
and it is not clear how much more money will come. Some active
foreign investors may have been buying stocks merely to sell
them to the passive investors who are expected to enter on the
eve of the MSCI upgrade, and who are expected to produce only
small volumes of funds.
"People are now looking ahead, saying: after the MSCI
upgrade, what happens next? And what is going to happen next is
profit-taking," Manibhandu said.
Some investors "are waiting for positive results to come
through before they do anything else," he added. Most companies
in the Gulf will report their first-quarter results in coming
weeks, although a handful have already published them.
Shares in Dubai investment bank Shuaa Capital rose
as much as 5.3 percent on Sunday after the firm reported a
first-quarter net profit of 8.2 million dirhams ($2.2 million),
a big swing from a loss of 5.9 million dirhams in the same
quarter last year. But the shares then pulled back sharply to
close at 1.72 dirhams, up just 0.6 percent.
Abu Dhabi's bourse edged down only 0.2 percent as
some of the bigger names dodged the profit-taking bout. At 5,163
points, it remained just above its 2008 peak of 5,159 points,
which it surpassed last week.
Aldar Properties rose 3.9 percent to 4.26 dirhams
and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank added 0.6 percent to
8.20 dirhams.
QATAR, SAUDI
Qatar's bourse, on the other hand, slid 1.4 percent
to 12,225 points with losses across the board after it hit a
six-year high on Thursday. Trading volume fell significantly
compared to the previous two sessions.
Saudi Arabia's main index also declined, continuing
last week's downtrend, and closed down 1.1 percent at 9,425
points.
Al Rajhi Bank was the main drag, tumbling to a
five-week low after the kingdom's largest listed lender posted
another sharp drop in quarterly profit.
Al Rajhi said on Sunday it made a profit of 1.71 billion
riyals ($456 million) in the three months to March 31, down 16.9
percent from 2.05 billion riyals in the same period a year
earlier.
Analysts had expected roughly flat earnings; the drop, which
contrasted with solid first-quarter earnings by several other
Saudi banks, was apparently due to higher bad loan provisions.
The bank's shares fell 3.0 percent, slumping to their lowest
level since March 6.
Saudi Arabia's bourse, which remains largely closed to
foreigners and will not be upgraded along with Qatar and the
United Arab Emirates, has lagged them this year, adding 10
percent.
The planned initial public offer of National Commercial Bank
(NCB) IPO-NACO.SE, the kingdom's largest lender, later this
year may also have contributed to the weaker performance, said
Manibhandu from NBAD Securities.
Bankers estimate a deal size of between 15 billion and 20
billion riyals ($4 billion-5.33 billion) and some investors may
be anticipating a sell-off in other shares to raise money for
the IPO.
"There will be a drain," Manibhandu said. "Everybody will
have to buy NCB."
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.7 percent to 4,759 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 5,163 points.
QATAR
* The index slid 1.4 percent to 12,225 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index eased 1.1 percent to 9,425 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 0.3 percent to 7,875 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slipped 0.2 percent to 7,560 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 1,380 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)