* Qatar surpasses 2005 closing peak in massive volume
* Investors bet on companies about to report Q1 earnings
* Dubai closes above psychologically important level
* Emaar gains before publishing strong quarterly report
* Global Telecom lifts Egypt's bourse on Algeria deal
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, April 22 Qatar's bourse hit an all-time
closing high on Tuesday as shares in several companies jumped
ahead of first-quarter earnings reports, while Dubai's bourse
broke through resistance to close above 5,000 points for the
first time since August 2008.
The Doha benchmark rose 1.3 percent to 12,940 points,
surpassing the previous highest closing price of 12,893 points
recorded in September 2005. It remained below the record
intra-day high of 13,069 points reached on the same day in 2005.
Trading volume on Tuesday was the second highest since 2010,
exceeded only by Monday's volume.
One of the key factors driving up prices has been the
decision by index compiler MSCI to upgrade Qatar, along with the
United Arab Emirates, to emerging market status, opening it to a
larger pool of investors.
While the upgrade will take effect at the end of May, data
shows that foreign funds have already invested heavily in some
of the largest and most liquid companies that are most likely to
be included in the MSCI emerging index.
On Tuesday, shares in two companies planning to publish
their results in the next day or so were the main contributors
to Qatar's rise: Al Khaliji Bank rose its daily limit
of 10 percent and Nakilat added 8.6 percent.
Qatar Electricity and Water Co gained 1.9 percent
after it reported a 49 percent rise in first-quarter net profit
on Tuesday. The company earned 299 million riyals, while two
analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 238.4 million and 286.7
million riyals.
Tuesday's move brought Qatar's gains this year to 24.7
percent, making it the second best performer in the Gulf and one
of the fastest growing markets in the world. Dubai is
up 48.9 percent.
UAE
Dubai's benchmark climbed 0.7 percent to 5,019 points on
Tuesday, after gyrating around the 5,000-point mark during the
day.
Dubai Islamic Bank and Emaar Properties
were the main supports, climbing 4.3 and 1.4 percent
respectively. After the close, Emaar reported a 55 percent rise
in first-quarter net profit, in line with analysts' estimates.
On Wednesday, the firm will hold its annual shareholder
meeting and some investors believe it could raise the 2013
dividend payout from the initially proposed 15 percent.
Shares in bourse operator Dubai Financial Market (DFM)
, which planned to report its first-quarter results
later on Tuesday, jumped 4.7 percent.
Not all stocks were buoyant though, with a number of other
companies, including some in the property and construction
sectors, closing in the red. The most heavily traded stock,
property counter Deyaar, lost 2.9 percent.
"It's tough to accept as true that the market could bring in
further gains after the strong rally, but bullish trends and
breakouts to new highs can often go much further than our mind
can imagine," Shiv Prakash, senior technical analyst at NBAD
Securities, said in a note.
"The market needs to run a final blow-off rally before the
bulls sell."
In neighbouring Abu Dhabi, the market index was
nearly flat as both large- and small-cap stocks were mixed.
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank rose 0.7 percent after its
first-quarter profit, announced on Monday, grew 20.4 percent and
met analysts' expectations.
EGYPT
Egypt's market, which was closed for public
holidays on Sunday and Monday, jumped 2.0 percent on the back of
Global Telecom Holding, whose shares surged 9.9
percent.
Last Friday GTH, controlled by Russia's Vimpelcom,
resolved a long-running dispute with the Algerian government by
selling it a majority stake in the country's biggest
telecommunications operator for $2.6 billion.
Analysts have described the terms of the deal as favourable
for Vimpelcom and GTH, and brokerage Naeem on Tuesday raised GTH
to "buy" from "hold".
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
QATAR
* The index added 1.3 percent to 12,940 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 0.7 percent to 5,019 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slipped 0.04 percent to 5,190 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 9,607 points.
KUWAIT
* The index was flat at 7,484 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index climbed 0.3 percent to 1,397 points.
OMAN
* The index slid 0.3 percent to 6,815 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)