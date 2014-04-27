* Emaar recovers from post-AGM dip; Arabtec rises in
volatile trade
* Banks drag down Abu Dhabi index
* Qatar's Ezdan ends bull run after strong Q1 results
* Almarai lifts Saudi Arabia's bourse after NBK raises
target
* Omantel sinks as shares sold by government start trading
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, April 27 Dubai, lifted by
property-related stocks, and Saudi Arabia, supported by food
producer Almarai, were the only gaining share markets in an
otherwise weak Gulf on Sunday.
The main Dubai index climbed 0.6 percent, largely
on the back of real estate developer Emaar Properties
and builder Arabtec Holding.
Trading volume was moderate, however, and fell by about 40
percent from Thursday's level - possibly a sign that some
investors have started withdrawing from the market in
anticipation of a downward correction after this year's huge
gain of 52 percent.
Shares in Emaar, which fell 1.4 percent in the previous
session after the firm's annual shareholder meeting did not hike
the 2013 dividend beyond the board's proposal as some investors
had hoped, closed up 1.9 percent. At 11.00 dirhams, the stock
came close to the six-year high of 11.15 dirhams which it hit
last week.
Arabtec rose 2.9 percent on relatively high
turnover, continuing a pattern of volatile trading which emerged
as it climbed to a historic high last week. On Sunday, its price
moved between 8.74 and 9.26 dirhams.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark declined 0.4 percent as shares
in most large banks, as well as developer Aldar Properties
, retreated.
QATAR, SAUDI
Qatar's index slid 0.7 percent to 12,860 points with
most stocks in the red, continuing to ease from the all-time
closing high of 12,962 points hit last Wednesday.
United Development, up 7.0 percent, was one of a
few stocks that rose. Last week, the company, which is
developing The Pearl residential complex on an artificial island
in Doha, said it had agreed to sell 47 plots of land in the area
for 1.45 billion riyals ($398 million).
After the close, the company reported an overall
first-quarter net profit of 360 million riyals, up 57 percent
from a year earlier.
Shares in Qatar Gas Transport Co (Nakilat) rose
0.5 percent after it reported a 16.6 percent rise in
first-quarter profit on Sunday, in line with an estimate
published by Qatar National Bank.
Shares in another local firm, Ezdan Holding,
tumbled 9.9 after it announced first-quarter results, even
though its net profit jumped 82 percent and was the highest in
at least five years.
The company, founded and chaired by members of the ruling
al-Thani family, had seen its stock price more than triple this
month, and the results announcement appeared to be a cue for
profit-taking.
"The stock is not very liquid, with a free float of less
than 1 percent," noted a trader in Doha.
Although the stock itself is not part of the main index,
speculation that Ezdan would buy large stakes in some
sharia-compliant stocks helped drive up the share price this
month.
Last week, the company bought 20.16 percent of Widam Food
, whose shares jumped 40 percent this month before
pulling back. Widam fell 2.7 percent on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's bourse edged up 0.2
percent on the back of insurance companies and food producers.
Food producer Almarai continued to surge, rising
5.5 percent to 71.00 riyals, a fresh all-time high, after NBK
Capital last week raised its fair value estimate for the stock
by 5 percent to 78.00 riyals.
Omantel sank 4.7 percent to 1.43 riyals as trading
of shares sold by the government began. Last week, authorities
said the second part of the government's offer of 19 percent of
the company was only 1.05 times subscribed; the shares were sold
at 1.35 rials each, Reuters calculations showed.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 0.6 percent to 5,116 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 0.4 percent to 5,153 points.
QATAR
* The index slipped 0.7 percent to 12,860 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 9,575 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 0.6 percent to 8,247 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slid 0.3 percent to 7,426 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index was flat at 1,419 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.8 percent to 6,717 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)