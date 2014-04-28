* MSCI trio - Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar - edge down
* Index compiler to cut weighting for some local stocks
* Retail investors book profits after strong runs
* Speculation in Ezdan investments eases in Qatar
* Ex-dividend TMG weighs on Egypt's bourse
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, April 28 Most stock markets in the Gulf
declined on Monday as retail investors booked profits in Dubai,
Abu Dhabi and Qatar after strong gains lifted those bourses to
multi-year peaks earlier this month.
The three markets are the top performers in the region:
Dubai has gained 51 percent, Abu Dhabi is up 19 percent and
Qatar has added 22 percent.
"Given the run-up year-to-date, it is natural to see them
(retail investors) book a little bit of profit," said Amer Khan,
senior executive at Shuaa Asset Management.
Also, all three markets have been boosted by expectations of
increased foreign investment since index compiler MSCI said last
June it would upgrade them to emerging market status at the end
of May 2014.
But, citing limits on foreign ownership, MSCI told clients
at the end of last week that it would cut by half the index
weightings of four major stocks from each country. This will
reduce passive fund inflows associated with the upgrade -
although they were expected to be modest in any case.
Dubai's bourse slid 0.8 percent on Monday. Dubai Islamic
Bank, down 2.2 percent, was the main drag. The lender
is due to publish its first-quarter results in coming days.
Shares in construction firm Arabtec Holding edged
down 0.7 percent as trading volume decreased after it hit an
all-time closing high of 8.99 dirhams on Sunday. The stock has
gained 49 percent this month.
In Abu Dhabi, the index slipped 1.2 percent, pulled down by
large lenders such as Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and
First Gulf Bank, which fell 2.5 and 2.0 percent
respectively.
QATAR, EGYPT
The Doha benchmark fell 1.3 percent, largely due to
Industries Qatar which posted a 38 percent drop in
first-quarter net profit on Sunday, trailing analysts'
forecasts.
The firm made a profit of 1.59 billion riyals ($437 million)
while analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected the
company to earn 1.77 billion riyals. Its shares dropped 3.0
percent on Monday.
A number of sharia-compliant stocks continued to decline
after rising earlier this month on speculation that some of them
might become acquisition targets of Ezdan Holding, a
firm founded and chaired by members of the ruling al-Thani
family.
Ezdan has now announced two of three planned stake
purchases, buying into Islamic Holding Group and Widam
Food and leaving less room for further speculation.
Egypt's bourse declined 1.0 percent, down for a
second session in a row after closing at a three-week high last
Wednesday. Property developer Talaat Moustafa Group
was the main drag, dropping 3.1 percent as its shares stopped
carrying the 2013 dividend on Monday.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index slid 0.8 percent to 5,074 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 1.2 percent to 5,090 points.
QATAR
* The index slipped 1.3 percent to 12,696 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged up 0.01 percent to 9,576 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 1.0 percent to 8,166 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slid 0.06 percent to 7,422 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.4 percent to 1,425 points.
OMAN
* The index added 0.5 percent to 6,749 points.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)