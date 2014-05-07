* Dubai's bourse snaps four-session leg-up
* But market remains bullish ahead of MSCI upgrade
* Air Arabia surges after lagging wider rally
* Qatar and Abu Dhabi retreat further
* Egypt slides as investors sell April's top performers
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, May 7 Bourses in the United Arab
Emirates, Qatar and Egypt pulled back on Wednesday as investors
booked profits after solid gains and a strong earnings season.
Dubai's benchmark fell 1.3 percent after rising in
the four previous sessions, as most real estate stocks retreated
while trading volume slightly increased compared with Tuesday.
Emaar Properties slid 0.5 percent, Deyaar
Development shed 3.0 percent and Union Properties
fell 4.0 percent, even after reporting an eightfold
jump in first-quarter profit.
All three stocks have made gains in the high double digits
or even triple digits this year.
The market's slide was amplified by Mashreqbank,
which fell 6.7 percent. Despite its heavy weighting in the
index, the stock has limited liquidity and usually moves in
large swings.
Analysts say Dubai is unlikely to see an extended revival at
least until early June when its upgrade to emerging market
status by index compiler MSCI brings in money from more foreign
funds.
MSCI will move Dubai, along with Abu Dhabi and Qatar, to the
emerging market index from the frontier market index at the end
of this month.
"I don't think that it is time for a correction, the
momentum is very good, you have more and more money coming into
the market," said Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at
The National Investor.
"For sure, we have noticed more volatility in the market but
I cannot see any reasons why the trend will change in the coming
weeks."
Even as they booked profits in property stocks, Dubai's
investors continued to chase Air Arabia whose shares
jumped 7.5 percent and were the second most traded on the
exchange.
"Dubai's benchmark is up 57 percent year-to-date and as of
two days ago Air Arabia was down 13 percent," said Amer Khan,
senior executive officer at SHUAA Asset Management.
"It is not suprising that it gets picked up, it was probably
the most high-profile laggard in Dubai."
Abu Dhabi's bourse slid 0.5 percent, largely on the
banking sector.
QATAR AND EGYPT
Qatar's benchmark slid 0.3 percent on marginally lower
volume compared to the previous session.
Qatar Gas Transport Co (Nakilat) was the main drag, falling
3.2 percent. Qatar National Bank fell 0.8 percent and
Barwa Real Estate was down 2.1 percent despite announcing a $2
billion Barwa City project sale to the state welfare fund.
Egypt's bourse slipped 0.5 percent as investors sold some of
last month's top-performing stocks. Shares in Global Telecom
fell 3.7 percent and developer Talat Mostafa Group
was down 2.1 percent.
Developer SODIC topped the daily trading volume
and was also the biggest loser as its shares fell 4.2 percent.
The company's shares jumped last month after it signed a dispute
settlement with Egypt's government.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.3 percent to 5,302 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index slid 0.5 percent to 5,027 points.
QATAR
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 12,895 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index added 0.01 percent to 9,745 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 8,333 points.
KUWAIT
* The index added 0.3 percent to 7,419 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index rose 0.2 percent to 1,469 points.
OMAN
* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 6,780 points.
(Editing by Andrew Roche)