* Qatar reaches all-time high
* Qatar Insurance Company wins $12.6 bln airport contract
* Dubai leads gains as Emaar, Arabtec lead
* Blue chips lift Saudi Arabia
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, May 13 Qatar Insurance Company
lifted the Gulf state's stock market to an all-time high on
Tuesday after winning a large contract to provide services to
the nation's new main international airport.
Most other markets in the region also advanced. Dubai led
gains as it recovered from a sharp drop earlier this week.
Shares in Qatar Insurance Co rose their daily limit of 10
percent after Qatar Civil Aviation Authority said the company
would provide insurance services for the newly opened Hamad
International Airport for a value of 45.97 billion riyals
($12.63 billion).
The stock was the main support for the Doha benchmark
, which climbed 0.8 percent to a new all-time closing high
of 13,175 points, breaking through resistance at the 2005
intra-day peak of 13,069 points.
Most Doha-listed stocks rose ahead Index compiler MSCI's
Wednesday announcement on which companies from Qatar and the
United Arab Emirates it will add to its emerging market index.
The changes will take effect at the end of May, almost a
year after MSCI said it would upgrade both countries to emerging
market status.
That decision has helped the Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar
bourses subsequently outperform other Gulf markets.
"Clearly, there is continuing investor positioning ahead of
the MSCI upgrade," said Akber Khan, director of asset management
at Qatar's Al Rayan Investment. "We expect that inflows will be
greater than the outflows."
Stocks from the UAE and Qatar are currently included in
MSCI's frontier market index and the upgrade is expected to
attract more foreign investment. Exchange data shows large
inflows of foreign funds have already taken place.
UAE, SAUDI
Dubai's bourse rose 2.2 percent, further recovering
from Sunday's 3.1-percent decline.
Emaar Properties, up 3 percent, was the main
support, along with builder Arabtec Holding whose
shares surged 11.7 percent and topped daily turnover.
Arabtec reported a 121-percent jump in first-quarter net
profit last week, although some analysts said that may not be
enough to justify its current multiples which are significantly
higher than those of regional and global peers.
The contractor, which branched out this year into
development with a $40 billion project in Egypt, trades at a
trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 62, while other builders and
developers in the Gulf have multiples between 20 and 26.
Abu Dhabi's bourse rose 0.6 percent. Telecom operator
Etisalat climbed 1.8 percent and developer Aldar
, which this week said its first-quarter profit nearly
tripled, gained 2.2 percent.
Saudi Arabia's bourse added 0.4 percent. Saudi Basic
Industries (SABIC) and Al-Rajhi Bank were
the main supports, up 1.1 and 0.7 percent respectively.
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
DUBAI
* The index rose 2.2 percent to 5,327 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 0.6 percent to 5,035 points.
QATAR
* The index climbed 0.8 percent to 13,175 points.
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index added 0.4 percent to 9,816 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 0.8 percent to 8,307 points.
KUWAIT
* The index climbed 0.2 percent to 7,404 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.3 percent to 1,468 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 0.2 percent to 6,761 points.
(Editing by Matt Smith)