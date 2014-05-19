* Dubai drops 5.5 pct, trimming 2014 gains to 44 pct
* Nearly 20 Dubai stocks fall by more than 5 pct
* Little reason for sell-off beyond global mkt jitters
* But Dubai rally had shown signs of faltering, Abu Dhabi
also slumps
* Egypt rises 0.6 pct to 69-month high
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, May 19 Dubai's index makes its
one-day decline in eight months on Monday and technical
indicators suggest it will fall further, while most other Middle
East markets also retreated.
Dubai fell 5.5 percent to 4,856 points, its lowest close in
a month and biggest one-day loss since Aug. 27.
"I think we'll see more selling - the key is that Dubai
broke and then closed below 5,000 points," said Bruce Powers,
technical strategist and president at WideVision in Dubai.
"It looks like we're going to 4,715, whether we go below
that remains to be seen."
There was little apparent reason for Dubai's sudden sell-off
apart from declines on global markets due to jitters about
slowing growth China.
Dubai's drop trimmed its 2014 gains to 44.1 percent as 18
stocks fell by more than 5 percent including market heavyweights
Emaar Properties and Dubai Islamic Bank.
The measure has still more than doubled from last September,
but has now declined for four straight sessions, its biggest
losing streak in that surge.
"For the past two weeks there were fewer stocks
participating, which was a sign of underlying weakness in the
market," said Powers.
Dubai's slump coincided with index compiler MSCI revealing
which stocks from the United Arab Emirates would be included in
its emerging markets index from the end of this week.
Last June, MSCI announced its intention to upgrade the UAE
and Qatar from frontier market status, which should lead to a
huge influx of foreign money and also helped woo back local
traders.
"At the start of year, some people were saying MSCI was
already priced in, but some investors actually continued to
price that in right up until (Wednesday's) announcement," said
Sanyalaksna Manibhandu, manager of research at NBAD Securities.
"Those who have made money and have less risk appetite are
now looking to get out of the market. There's danger it will
create a ripple effect where those with more risk appetite also
decide to get out."
Neighbouring Abu Dhabi fell 2.3 percent to 4,870
points, its biggest drop since mid-March and lowest close in
nearly eight weeks.
Elsewhere, Qatar fell 1.8 percent to a three-week low, Saudi
Arabia made its biggest drop - 0.9 percent - since April 13 and
Kuwait slumped to September 2013 levels.
Egypt escaped the gloom, rising 0.6 percent in its
sixth gain in seven sessions to reach a 69-month peak.
(Editing by Praveen Menon)